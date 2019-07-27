Defeating defending state champion Jefferson City Post 5 twice Saturday, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team captured the Zone 1 Tournament title in Trenton.
Washington (34-5) lost Friday afternoon to Jefferson City in eight innings, 7-6, but came back to knock out Elsberry Post 226 in the nightcap, 13-5.
Needing two wins to keep the season going, Post 218 got the first one, 5-4. Joe Hackmann went 6.2 innings for the victory and Spencer Hunter got the final out for a save.
Jack Czeschin came up with an unassisted double play after Post 5 had loaded the bases.
Offensively, a five-run third inning was enough for Post 218.
Moving to a winner-take-all game, Jefferson City scored first, but Washington came back to break a 5-5 tie with a run in the bottom of the fourth and then added three in both the fifth and sixth innings to win.
Nick Helfrich was the winning pitcher, going six innings for his second win of the tournament. Andrew Bruner pitched the final inning.
Czeschin and Molitor both homered in the game.
Post 218 will start state play next Thursday in Sedalia against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Post 218 will open at 8 p.m. against the Zone 4 runner-up.
The 5 p.m. game at Sedalia's Liberty Park Stadium will feature the Zone 2 (Kansas City) and Zone 4 (Southeast) winners.
The winners' bracket final is Friday at 1 p.m. with the losers' bracket first-round to follow at 4 p.m. The losers' bracket final is at 7 p.m.
The championship series starts Saturday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m.
Complete coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.