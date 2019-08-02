SEDALIA — Entering play Friday, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team needed two wins to keep the season going past the day.
They got one.
Washington (35-7) finished third in the Missouri State Tournament for the second consecutive year, beating Ste. Genevieve Post 150, 2-0, but losing for the second day in a row to Festus Post 253, 5-1.
Festus moves on to the championship series Saturday against Sedalia Post 642. The title series starts at 1 p.m. Both teams already have qualified for the Mid-South Regional which starts Wednesday in Hastings, Neb.
Sedalia already has a win over Festus, 3-0, in Friday's first game.
Washington then got a shutout from Joe Hackmann. Brandon Stahlman continued his hot hitting with a home run down the right field line. That proved to be all Washington needed.
Stahlman was part of a double steal which scored Quinton Poepsel with the insurance run later in the game.
In the second contest, Jordan Duncan, who closed out the Festus win over Washington Thursday night, pitched a complete game victory, limiting Washington to one run on two hits. He also walked two and struck out five.
Festus broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. All four scored with two outs.
Friday's state tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian. Thursday's game is in the Weekend Missourian.