One week after a boys swimming dual win at Affton, the Blue Jays returned for a tri meet.
Francis Howell North came out on top with 126 points, just seven ahead of Washington’s 119. Affton finished third with 40 points.
Washington had the winning entry in six of the 11 races:
• 200 medley relay — Todd Bobo, Richard Hutson, Mason Kauffeld and Zane Johnson in 2:04.64;
• 50 freestyle — Hutson in 27.13;
• 100 butterfly — Kauffeld in 1:00.89;
• 500 freestyle — Hutson in 6:52.19;
• 100 backstroke — Bobo in 1:07.26; and
• 400 freestyle relay — Bobo, Gavin Poole, Johnson and Kauffeld in 4:11.9.
The Blue Jays also had four second-place swimmers.
Poole was second in both the 100 butterfly (1:13.43) and 100 backstroke (1:18.8).
Bobo took second in the 100 freestyle in 59.5.
Johnson was second in the 200 IM in 2:39.5.