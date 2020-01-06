Ever since John Volmert played for the Washington Junior Football League, he knew football was his future. On Dec. 18, Volmert signed to play tight end for Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill.
“I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” said Volmert, who attended St. Francis Borgia Grade School and will graduate from St. John Vianney High School in May.
During his time playing for the Griffins, Volmert played tight end and defensive line. His team won the state title against Fort Osage in 2018.
Volmert also earned all-state, all-conference and all-district honors throughout his high school career, where he played varsity for three years and was a captain his senior season.
“I’d like to thank my coaches all the way back to Danny Hillermann with the Washington Green Gators to my high school coaches and teammates,” Volmert remarked.
At 6-4, 230 pounds, 14 Division 1 schools made offers to Volmert.
“I wanted to play tight end and SIU offered the best opportunity,” Volmert said. “I’m also excited to work with the coaches.”
Nick Hill is the head coach for SIU, a D1 FCS Missouri Valley Conference team. Additionally, two of Volmert’s former Vianney teammates play for the Salukis.
A saluki is an Egyptian dog breed.
“SIU also best fits what I want to achieve academically,” commented Volmert, who currently holds a 3.98 GPA and plans to major in exercise science and pursue a career in the medical field.
During the quarterfinal game of his junior year, Volmert tore his right shoulder labrum and injured it further during the state championship game. He had surgery a few weeks later and took several months to recover.
Volmert said he’s grateful to the Elite Football Academy in Chesterfield where he has trained for the past couple of years.
“Thank you to my Elite football trainers for helping me through physical therapy after my injury and training in the offseason,” he said.
Volmert thanked his teammates, family and friends as well.
“I’m grateful for the support from my family, especially my mom, who drove me to all of the college visits and camps,” he said.
Volmert reports to SIU in June to start training.
“I’m excited to get to work,” he said.
Volmert is the son of Barbara and Russell Volmert of Washington.