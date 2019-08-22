Over 500 teams from around the state competed last weekend in the Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament held at the Washington KC Hall Softball Field.
The 39th annual event was hosted by the Father Seisl Council 1121 and took place Saturday and Sunday.
“We also would like to thank the countless volunteers who helped make this event happen,” Event Chairman Curt Rettke said.
Rettke said the participants were mainly from area councils and those along the Interstate 55 corridor.
The event had a mixer Friday night and started just after a storm passed through Washington Saturday morning.
Rettke reported the opening ceremonies included a welcome statement by Knights of Columbus state officials and Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy.
Boy Scout Troop 439 from St. Francis Borgia Grade School presented the flags and Missy Nobel sang the national anthem.
The tournament ran all day Saturday until Mass and resumed after that. The final games were played throughout the day Sunday.
Rettke reported there were games on 178 pits while 21 additional pits were used for practice.
There were seven men’s classes, four women’s classes and one seniors class. The top four finishers in each division received trophies. Results will be announced in a later paper.