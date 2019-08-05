With the start of the fall semester right around the corner, Washington athletes will soon be returning to the practice field.
Washington continues to field seven fall sports teams — football, softball, volleyball, boys soccer, cross country, girls golf and boys swimming.
Practices will begin the week of Aug. 12.
The football team, coached by Derick Heflin, will have a Monday meeting in the weight room from 4-5 p.m. Practices through the first week will be from 5-8 p.m. at Frank Rauch Field.
The boys soccer team, coached by Derek Schriewer, will share Rauch Field with the other footballers, but the soccer team will practice from 6-8 a.m.
Head Coach Mike Olszowka’s cross country squad will practice from 3:30-5 p.m., starting at Scanlan Stadium. Middle school practices, with the same hours, will not begin until Aug. 19.
Also at Scanlan Stadium, the boys swim team, coached by Lane Page, will meet from 6-8 a.m.
Inside the school, the volleyball team has divided practices by age level. Juniors and seniors will practice from 6-9 p.m. at Blue Jay Gym. Susan Harms returns as the team’s head coach.
Sophomore volleyball players will practice from 7-10 a.m. at Blue Jay Gym and freshmen will practice from 6-9 a.m. in Little Blue Jay Gym.
Off campus, softball players will report to Lakeview Park for practices under Head Coach Philip King. The Lady Jays will have the field from 3:45-5:45 p.m.
Lady Jays golfers, coached by Adam Fischer, will practice from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
Potential athletes will need to have a physical packet completed and submitted to the Activities Office before becoming eligible to practice. Athletes will need to have a copy of the school’s forms to take with them to the doctor’s office for their physical exam.
Athletes, once cleared to participate, will receive a practice card to submit to their coach when they are eligible to play.