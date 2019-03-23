The spring soccer season just got started and the Washington Lady Jays are already champions.
Washington (3-0) picked up its first three wins of the season Friday and Saturday to claim the championship of the Warrenton Girls Soccer Classic. The Lady Jays defeated Elsberry (0-1) Friday, 10-0, and followed up Saturday with a 5-0 victory against Warrenton (1-1) and a 10-0 win over Sullivan (2-1).
“I told the girls (Friday) night, we could have beat a few teams, 10-0, last year, but we just weren’t finishing very well,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “That was something I was happy to see is that we finished well, way better than we did last year. Last year, I think it would have been five or six to zero instead of 10. So, (finishing) is something that they’ve been working on and we’re going to continue working on when we get into conference play on Tuesday.”
Amid all the scoring, Washington received goals from 12 different players at the tournament and 16 Lady Jays were involved in the scoring in some fashion.
Jessie Donnelly totaled five goals and one assist in the three games.
Rebekah Lewis scored four times with one assist.
Taylor Bauer netted three goals.
Abbey Baldwin, Sarah Becszlko, Grace Landwehr and Mia Lanemann all found the goal twice. Lanemann added three assists and Becszlko one.
Joie Heien, Jena Monehan, Kaly Stieffermann, Molly Tinkey and Sam Winistoerfer all scored one goal each.
“We controlled the ball very well,” Fischer said. “We had five or six kids score in (the Sullivan) game. We had five or six kids score (Friday) night and we had four score in the second game of the tournament. So, we’re spreading the ball around and that’s what I like to see. It’s not just one-person heavy.”
Winistoerfer led the team in assists with six on the weekend.
Caitlyn Vodnansky picked up two assists.
Heien, Jenna Donnelly, Cierstyn Jacquin and Gwen Lottmann each recorded one assist.
Ariel Pettis turned in a clean sheet in all three games for three solo shutouts to start the year. She made four saves in the tournament.
Elsberry
Washington scored nine of its 10 goals in the first half of the contest.
Jessie Donnelly and Lewis both scored a brace in the contest. Baldwin, Becszlko, Heien, Landwehr, Lanemann and Winistoerfer each scored once.
Winistoerfer was credited with a pair of assists in the contest. Becszlko, Jessie Donnelly, Heien, and Jacquin all picked up one assist.
Pettis made one save.
Warrenton
The Lady Warriors gave Washington the best fight of the tournament.
Washington scored four times in the first half, but Warrenton held the Lady Jays to just one goal in the second period.
“Warrenton really gave us a good half in that second game, held us to one goal and played real well,” Fischer said.
Pettis made two saves in the contest.
Bauer netted a brace for the Lady Jays. Jessie Donnelly, Lewis and Monehan each scored once.
Lanemann recorded two assists. Lewis and Winistoerfer both made an assist.
Sullivan
Washington scored four goals in the first half and six times in the second period.
“It took us a while to adapt to what Sullivan was doing to us, playing that defensive game and making us play from the back,” Fischer said.
The Lady Jays netted the game-ending goal in the 73rd minute of play.
Jessie Donnelly finished with her second brace of the tournament.
Baldwin, Bauer, Becszlko, Landwehr, Lanemann, Lewis, Stieffermann and Tinkey all scored once.
Three of Winistoerfer’s six assists on the weekend came in this game. Vodnansky picked up both of her assists in the game as well.
Jenna Donnelly, Lanemann and Lottmann each made one assist against the Lady Eagles.
Pettis recorded one save.
In the opposing net, Sullivan goalkeeper Adrian Bell turned in 22 saves.
Next up for Washington, the Lady Jays will kick off Gateway Athletic Conference Central play Tuesday at home against Wentzville Liberty. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.