In the meet named after his father, Mike Olszowka led the Washington Lady Jays to the title of this year’s Union Don Olszowka Invitational.
The Lady Jays scored 142 points to finish 12 in front of host Union.
Owensville placed third at 121 points with St. Clair (82.5) and Pacific (73) rounding out the top five.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (46) was sixth while other team scores included St. James (41), Steelville (33), Sullivan (30), New Haven (21) and Affton (20.5).
“On the girls side, we are young and still developing,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “We saw improvement in many events with a few (personal records) but against large schools like Washington and Union we are going to struggle.”
Events
• 100-meter dash — Sullivan’s Reagan Thomure won in 13.25. Hunter Pitts of St. James took second and Union’s Sophie Eagan finished third.
• 200-meter dash — Deseray Washington took first for Union in 26.63. St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey finished second, followed by Thomure in third.
“We continue to see improvements from Deseray Washington and Ella Coppinger in all of their events,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “They keep progressing and performing at higher levels each meet.”
• 400-meter dash — Claire Ayers of Washington won in 1:01.22. Union’s Ella Coppinger claimed second place and Washington’s Anna Schneider took third.
• 800-meter run — Ayers won again for the Lady Jays in 2:29.31. Coppinger finished second with Owensville’s Kendra Hults taking third.
• 1,600-meter run — Mia Reed picked up the win for Washington in 5:38.36. Owensville’s Sophia Ashner was second and Washington’s Lilly Nix took third.
• 3,200-meter run — Reed picked up another Washington win in 12:25.5. Ashner again finished second with Nix coming in third.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Union’s Washington won in 15.28. Washington’s Ingrid Figas took second, followed by Owensville’s Katherine Candrl in third.
• 300-meter low hurdles — First place again went to Deseray Washington of Union, who finished with a new meet record of 46.01. Candrl of Owensville finished second. St. James’ Heather Pankey took third.
• 400-meter relay — St. Clair’s team of Amber Ortmeyer, Morgan Juergens, Ally Newton and Bursey won in 53.36. Second place went to St. James and third to Pacific.
• 800-meter relay — Pacific’s Maggie Doering, Deonya Broyles, Emma Parry and Megan Felts won in 1:53 flat. Washington took second with St. James coming in third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Washington’s Ayers, Figas, Reed and Schneider won in 4:21.19. St. James finished second and Pacific third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Ayers, Nix, Reed and Madilynn Kipp won for Washington in 10:33.53. Owensville took second. Union placed third.
• Shot put — Bailey Rasmussen of Owensville recorded the top heave of 33-00.5. St. Clair’s Desi York-Nunn placed second and Union’s Jaiden Powell took third.
• Discus — Owensville’s Mackenzie Rademacher won at 116-10. Her teammate, Rasmussen, finished second. Borgia’s Lynnae Grus took third.
• High jump — Morgan Gratza won for Washington at 5-2. Coppinger placed second for Union. Ortmeyer claimed third place for St. Clair.
• Long jump — Bursey won the event for St. Clair, leaping 16-4. Union’s Hailey Cloud was second, followed by teammate Tamyra Stafford in third.
“In the long and triple jump, Hailey Cloud and Tamyra Stafford were able to come away with season records and high places in each of those events,” Meiners said.
• Triple jump — Cloud took first for Union at 32-1. Borgia’s Jessica Borovic placed second and Steelville’s Lauren Davis was third.
“Jessie Borovic had another good meet,” Borgia Head Coach Doug Light said. “She tied for seventh in the long jump, and second in the triple jump. I’m really pleased with her progress. She continues to show improvement each and every meet.”
• Pole vault — Casie Cullinane of Pacific won at 10-6. Owensville’s Candrl placed second. Sullivan’s Piper Fitzgerald took third.
• Javelin — Sophia Olszowka claimed the top throw for Washington in 97-0. St. Clair’s Emily Barkhurst placed second, followed by Steelville’s Jayda Mercer in third.
Comments
“Sophie Eagan surprised us with high places in the 100 and 200,” Meiners said. “This was her first varsity meet in these events. We also had a couple PRs from Jessi Clark in the 800 and the (3,200-meter relay) team of Sydney Gerdel, Meghan Bergner, Jessi Clark, and Pauline Waller who contributed points for us.”
“It was a great day, weatherwise, for a track meet,” Light said. “The competition was really good. The 300 hurdles gave us some good results. Natalie Bell continues to improve, and finished in fourth place. Sophia Chisamore came in seventh. Nikole Kleekamp grabbed an eighth-place finish in the 110 meter hurdles. Our (400-meter) relay finished in fourth. The top four teams were within a half second of each other. Hand-offs are critical in the (400-meter relay). We did not have a smooth hand off in the last exchange, and it cost us. Our (800-meter relay) and (1,600-meter) relay team both finished in sixth.”
“We continue to rack up points in field events,” Light said. “In the high jump, the winning jump was at 5-2. Madelyn Bogler cleared 4-10, along with three other competitors. Lily Elcan cleared 4-8. She is starting to get things figured out.”
“As a whole, the meet was very efficient as usual thanks to the amazing staff at Union High School who fill in and help us with each event,” Meiners said. “We had high performances in each event group for boys and girls. Everyone stepped up to contribute points to the team. The coaches and athletes love seeing their hard work pay off with first and second team places.”