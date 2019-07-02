In the race for seeds in the Ninth District Tournament, Tuesday’s game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field was huge.
Washington Post 218 held on to defeat Pacific Post 320, 7-4.
“The game never felt in hand until the final out,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said.
“We started the game off the right way, scoring two in the top half and not allowing a run in the bottom half,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. “It started going down hill after that. Our defense got sloppy, giving up four errors. We cannot be giving teams extra outs, free bases and easy runs. If we clean up the defense and limit the walks, that’s probably a closer game for us.”
The win allowed Washington to end the regular season at 17-6 overall, 10-4 in the Ninth District.
Post 320 fell to 11-4 overall, 9-4 in the Ninth District. However, Post 320 was credited with a win over Sullivan to finish third in the final standings.
Pacific, Washington and Hannibal Post 55 were all tied at 10-4 behind champion Union (12-2). Hannibal ended with the second seed on tiebreakers (3-1 against the other two) while Pacific was third (2-2) and Washington was fourth (1-3).
The six-team Ninth District Tournament starts Saturday at Pacific High School. Two teams, Sullivan Post 18 and Pacific Post 402 have declined to participate in the postseason due to not having enough available players.
Pacific jumped out to the lead, scoring two runs before many of the fans even had arrived.
Washington took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the second and the game stood at 3-2 until the fifth. Washington scored once, but Pacific got a run back in the top of the sixth.
Post 218 rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth and was able to hold on as Pacific scored once in the seventh before the game ended.
Washington outhit Pacific, 7-4. Post 218 made four errors to Pacific’s three.
Washington batters drew six walks while Post 320 ended with two. Pacific did have three batters reach after being hit by pitches.
Wyatt Sneed started for Washington and was the winner, going six innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Weston Meyer closed out the game, allowing an unearned run on two hit batters. He struck out two.
“Our defense still has to get better for us to advance in the district tourney,” Kopmann said. “There are too many good teams in the Ninth District. We committed four errors, but starting pitcher Wyatt Sneed did a great job pitching around and out of trouble all night going six innings. Weston Meyer finished the last inning with two strikeouts.”
Pacific started Jack Meyer and he went three innings, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks. Meyer fanned seven Washington batters,
Weston Kulick took over for the final three innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks. He added three more strikeouts.
Lucas Newhouse was Washington’s top hitter with three singles.
Gavin Matchell had two hits, including a double.
Owen Struckhoff also doubled while Zach Mort added a single.
Luke Kleekamp walked twice. Mort, Struckhoff and Mitchell Meyer walked once.
Once on base, Newhouse stole three bases. Kleekamp had two swipes and Matchell stole one base.
Mort, Newhouse, Struckhoff, Kleekamp, Gross, Mitchell Meyer and Kabren Koelling each scored once.
Mort and Newhouse had two RBIs apiece. Matchell had one RBI.
“We did score some runs with two outs tonight with big two-RBI hit from Zach Mort and a 3-4 night from Lucas Newhouse,” Kopmann said. “Gavin Matchell got the start catching and threw out a runner to help keep Pacific’s running game in check.”
Kulick was Pacific’s top hitter, getting two of the four hits. One of them was a double.
Meyer also doubled. Matthew Reinke singled.
Ayden Biedenstein and Meyer walked.
Meyer, Tyler Trower and Andrew Payne were hit by pitches.
Meyer stole a base.
Payne, Trevor Klund, Meyer and Trower each scored once.
Biedenstein and Kulick recorded RBIs.