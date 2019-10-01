A two-out squeeze play earned Washington a home conference win this week.
Washington (5-8, 4-3) went down to the last out in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Gateway Athletic Conference Central rival Timberland (9-5-1, 5-2) at Lakeview Park Tuesday.
The Lady Jays finished the middle of the week with a 5-2 home loss against Warrenton (10-6) on Wednesday.
Timberland
The Lady Jays struck first with a run in the first inning.
Timberland tied the game in the top of the second and went ahead, 2-1, in the top of the third.
Washington tied things in the bottom of the third and then broke out for four runs in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead, 6-2.
The Lady Jays added another run in the fifth.
Timberland got two runs in the sixth and three in the top of the seventh to tie things back up at 7-7.
Allie Huddleston and Ashley Molitor led off the bottom of the seventh for Washington with back-to-back singles. The two runners advanced on a fielder’s choice and then a fly ball to center was not deep enough for Huddleston to score from third.
With two outs, Washington opted to go for a walk-off squeeze play and Grace Landwehr got the bunt down, forcing an error on the defense and allowing the winning run to score.
Huddleston went 4-4 at the plate with a double, two runs batted in, a stolen base and a run scored.
Emma Vodnansky’s two-run home run was a key part of the fourth-inning rally for the Lady Jays. Vodnansky also singled to finish with two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored.
Myla Inman singled twice with two RBIs and a run scored.
Molitor, Liz Jones and Landwehr each collected a hit.
Sarah Becszlko, Sophia Olszowka, Landwehr and Denise Heggemann all scored once.
Jones drove in a run.
Becszlko and Hope Ramsey each stole a base.
Olszowka was hit by a pitch.
Loren Thurmon put down a sacrifice bunt.
Thurmon threw the first six innings for Washington, allowing five runs, three earned, on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Kylie McDaniel threw the final inning and allowed two runs on three hits with one strikeout.
Warrenton
The Lady Jays picked up one run in the bottom of the fourth inning and another in the sixth.
Warrenton scored twice in the top of the second inning, then adding one run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth frames.
The Lady Warriors outhit Washington, 9-5.
Becszlko doubled and singled for the Lady Jays with a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI.
Vodnansky, Molitor and Jones each singled.
Jones drove in a run and Vodnansky scored once.
Vodnansky stole two bases.
Jones laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Thurmon pitched all seven innings and allowed one earned run on nine hits and one walk.
The Lady Jays are off for the weekend and host former GAC Central rival Holt at Lakeview Park Monday at 4:30 p.m.