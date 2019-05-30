For the first time, a state track meet came to Washington Saturday.
It wasn’t under the circumstances anybody would want, but Washington High School was selected to host MSHSAA’s Class 4 State Track and Field Championships after tornado damage at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City Wednesday night into Thursday morning rendered the scheduled host site untenable.
While Washington hosted the Class 4 event, Class 3 athletes competed at the University of Missouri - Columbia and the Class 5 meet was held at Battle High School in Columbia.
The meet was reorganized on less than 48-hours notice.
“It breaks down to giving the kids the opportunity to compete,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “A lot of places in this world might have just pulled the plug. MSHSAA stepped up so big and just gave us everything we needed. Mr. (Bill) Deckelman (the Washington athletic director), and I’ve have been saying this for years — we couldn’t have put on this meet without the things that he has made sure we’ve had for the past 10 years. Because we have those things, it’s not a big deal to put on a big meet. He looks out for us and takes care of us. He makes sure that we have what we need, not just for us, but so every kid walks out of here thinking that this felt like a state championship meet.”
Washington had just hosted the Class 4 District 3 meet two weeks previously.
Olszowka said it was well worth all the work that went into the state meet.
“It’s super stressful (and) a lot of work,” he said as the final team awards were being handed out at the end of the day. “I’m struggling to stand up right now. (Yet) talk to me tomorrow and we will put this exact same meet on Monday. I loved it. I love what we provided for the kids. I love what Washington does for kids from all over our state. The opportunity that MSHSAA gave us is something that I’ll never forget.”
Union Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway, a former head coach at Jefferson City, oversaw the administration on site Saturday while Deckelman was away on an out-of-state trip with the school band. Union itself was unable to serve as a host due to the Lady ’Cats soccer team hosting a Class 3 state quarterfinal game against Glendale at Stierberger Stadium Saturday afternoon.
“(Ridgeway) has run off this meet 10 times,” Olszowka said. “He knows what he’s doing and he knows what is expected. They asked Union to host it, but Union’s got a great girls soccer team right now and they’re rolling, so they had a home soccer game today. He thought we did a good job at our district meet and recommended to MSHSAA that maybe we move it over here.”
The meet saw volunteers come from area school districts, communities and alumni, as well as Class 1 and 2 track coaches to help facilitate the event.
“The Washington School District and community did itself proud, stepping up big time to host the MSHSAA Class 4 state track meet following the disaster that fell upon Jefferson City,” Borgia Coach Doug Light said.
Light is also the current girls basketball coach at Washington and has ties to the Jefferson City area as a former coach at Jefferson City High School and Helias Catholic and former athletic director at Helias.
“The Washington track team and coaches did a fantastic job of setting up and running the state meet with a moment’s notice,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “All of us in Class 4 can’t thank them enough for stepping up to that task.”
Olszowka credited the outpouring of support from a large number of sources for helping to make Saturday possible.
“Everybody pitched in from the community,” he said. “I think within 15 minutes of us getting the meet, Borgia and Union both called with ‘What do you need, what can we do?’ Then Pacific calls, ‘What do you need, what can we do?’ Text messages from my friends at St. Clair and Sullivan, ‘What can we do?’ Class 1 and Class 2 coaches — oh God, they stepped up. Their season was over last week and it’s Memorial Day. It’s their time to be with their family and 20, 30, 40 coaches show up here to help out. (At one point) we were running a little short on kids and all of a sudden you look over at the long jump pit where we’re short and you see three gentlemen from Raytown South grab rakes and never say a word. The meet came together because of the help of everybody — not just Washington, Borgia or Union, but everybody from around the state working things out.”
Washington realigned its throwing areas for the event to allow for the discus and javelin to take place simultaneously. It was in one of the throwing events where the meet had its only unforseen issue.
“The biggest snafu that we saw was that a young man from Camdenton decided to throw the javelin really, really far today,” Olszowka said. “We had to make a quick run to Lowe’s and get a new (longer) tape measure so that we could get out there with him.”
The meet allowed athletes from more than 70 programs to compete for all-state honors.