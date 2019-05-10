The Gateway Athletic Conference Central track championships were split between Ft. Zumwalt East and Timberland Friday.
Competing at Wentzville Liberty, Zumwalt East won the boys championship with 149 points and Timberland topped the girls scores with 130 points.
The two teams swapped places between the two sides of the event with Timberland taking second in the boys competition with 112 points and Zumwalt East’s girls finishing second with 127 points.
Washington placed third in both instances. The Washington boys scored 96 points and the Lady Jays finished with 120 points.
Other boys scores included Ft. Zumwalt North (91), Liberty (79) and Ft. Zumwalt South (58). The remaining girls scores were Liberty (90), Ft. Zumwalt South (57.5) and Ft. Zumwalt North (49.5).
Washington athletes accounted for first-place finishes in seven individual events and two relays in the conference championships.
Freshman Ingrid Figas and senior Daulton Bender were Washington’s big winners at the meet, racking up three first-place finishes each.
Bender won both the 200-meter dash (22.8) and the 400-meter dash (51.25) individually and teamed with Johnny Duncan, Conner Maher and Gabe Scheperle to win the 1,600-meter relay in 3:33.9.
Figas was the winner in both the 100-meter intermediate hurdles (16.1) and 300-meter low hurdles (48.07). Running with Claire Ayers, Mia Reed and Anna Schneider, Figas was on the winning 1,600-meter relay team with a time of 4:15.57.
Figas and teammate Morgan Gratza made it a one-two Washington finish in the 100-meter intermediate hurdles. Gratza finished just behind Figas at 16.82.
Gratza also was an individual winner in the girls high jump, where she cleared the top height of 5-4.
Ayers picked up an individual win in the 800-meter run where she clocked the top time of 2:25.15.
Andrew Gildehaus scored the lone boys victory in the field events, winning the javelin with a mark of 134-8.
Ayers followed up on her two event wins with a second-place finish in the 1,600-meter run in 5:22.27.
Reed posted a second-place finish in the girls 3,200-meter run, finishing in 12:00.67.
Both Ayers and Reed were on the second-place team in the girls 3,200-meter relay along with Schneider and Lilly Nix. Washington clocked in at 9:52.98 in that race.
On the boys side in the distance events, Noah Little ran second in both the 1,600-meter run (4:39.83) and the 3,200-meter run (10:17.57).
Sophia Olszowka threw her way into second place in the javelin with a distance of 106-1.
In addition to her first-place finish in the high jump and second-place finish in the 100-meter intermediate hurdles, Gratza also posted a pair of third-place finishes in the long jump (15-7) and the triple jump (31-9.5).
On the boys side in the jumping events, Bryce Meyer was second in the long jump (19-4.75) and third in the triple jump (39-9.5).
Emma Duncan placed third in the girls 400-meter dash in 1:03.85.
Bender, along with Timmy Boehlein, Conner Maher and Gabe Scheperle finished fourth in the boys 800-meter relay in 1:33.17.
Little teamed with Nick Corley, Ben Griffen and Mason Kauffeld to place fourth in the boys 3,200-meter relay in 8:38.15.
Washington had three other individual top-five finishes in the conference championships — Corley in the boys 800-meter run (fourth, 2:09.35), Harley Vuocolo in the girls shot put (fourth, 30-6.5) and Olszowka in the girls discus (fourth, 95-2).
The conference meet concluded the regular season for Washington. The Blue Jays and Lady Jays will host the Class 4 District 3 Tournament Saturday at Scanlan Stadium. Field events are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. with the first running events to begin at 10:15 a.m.