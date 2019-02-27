Washington Elks Lodge No. 1559 is hosting the 68th Annual Missouri State Elks Bowling Tournament.
The event started at Oasis Lanes in Union last weekend and will continue this weekend.
Washington Elks representative Gary Gerner stated that about 300 bowlers are expected for the two weekends of the state tournament..
The event opened with the ceremonial first ball being thrown by Missouri Elks President Bill De Larber.
Bowling will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day, except for March 2, when there will be three sessions at 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.
Divisions are teams, doubles, singles and all-events. It is a handicapped tournament based on 80 percent of a 220 average.