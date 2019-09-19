Washington Lady Jays volleyball maintained a comfortable lead in both sets to earn the win at home Monday.
Washington (6-4-1) finished off Owensville (5-3-1) in nonleague play at Blue Jay Gym, 25-12, 25-11.
“The team played great, executing (in) all areas — passing, setting and attacking,” Washington Head Coach Susan Harms said. “(I am) proud of how they worked together.”
Senior middle blocker Kassidy Phillips had the lead in kills on the night with eight, adding three blocks.
Emma Duncan posted four kills and one block.
Sophie Howell recorded three kills and two blocks.
Abby Redd and Hallie Giesike turned in two kills apiece. Josie Obermark and Claire Strubberg both added a kill.
Redd posted two blocks and Giesike one.
Jackie Oetterer ran the offense with 18 assists.
Libero Morgan Gratza added two assists and Giesike one.
Gratza was the digs leader with 16.
Cierstyn Jacquin picked up 12 digs. Other dig totals included Phillips (nine), Josie Collier (eight), Oetterer (six), Duncan (six), Strubberg (three) and Howell (one).
The Lady Jays resumed Gateway Athletic Conference Central play Tuesday and will next host Ft. Zumwalt East Thursday at 5 p.m.