The momentum turned in the fifth inning.
The Washington Post 218 Juniors (11-2, 8-1) fought their way back from behind to claim a 4-3 victory against Hannibal Post 55 (13-5, 9-5) Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington battled back from a 2-0 deficit after the first inning to tie the game in the fifth and take the lead in the sixth.
“The guys know that we have a good defense and we’ve got guys who will throw strikes,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “You’ve just got to wait it out and the good things come your way and we did.”
The teams had originally been scheduled to play a doubleheader at Hannibal, but had to make alternate plans due to weather. With that day’s games in the Senior Wood Bat Tournament called off earlier in the day before field conditions improved, Ronsick became available for an evening start.
Hannibal remained the home team on the scoreboard despite the change in venue.
Post 218 got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning with one run. Then, Brayden Mayer’s single up the middle in the fifth scored Sam Glosemeyer from second to tie the game.
Hannibal threatened with runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but pitcher Tristan Molitor caught baserunner Mason Tharp with a quick pickoff at first to get out of the jam.
“He’s tricky,” Getsee said. “When you have that weapon and you can keep guys at bay, it helps your team. We talk a lot about keeping guys close. He got one today and that’s due to his hard work and working on it.”
Keeping the momentum in full swing, Post 218 came back and scored two runs in the top of the sixth.
Jacob Lombardo reached on an error and moved over to second on teammate Jack Lackman’s sacrifice bunt.
Jacob Bauche was then hit by a pitch and Post 218 executed a double steal that moved both runners up 90 feet to second and third.
Zac Coulter’s squeeze bunt brought in Lombardo for the go-ahead run and then Sam Heggemann singled through the right side to drive in Bauche.
“We got some key hits,” Getsee said. “Brayden Mayer had a key hit that sprung a run free. Sam Heggemann crushed one right there past the second baseman. Stuff like that takes that extra pressure off.”
Post 55 got one run back in the bottom of the sixth when Charlie Culp led off with a triple and scored, but Molitor held Hannibal there.
Molitor ended his day on the mound with three strikeouts in six innings pitched. He allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk.
Three of the hits and two of the runs given up by Molitor came in the first inning.
“He settled in and he was fantastic,” Getsee said. “He really did mow them down that second and third time through the order, so you have to give him all the props.”
Ethan Mort came on in the seventh inning to earn the save. He allowed just one baserunner, on an error, and struck out one.
Post 218 managed eight hits in the game, of which Heggemann had two. In addition to drive in what was ultimately the deciding run, Heggemann also doubled.
Heggemann’s courtesy runner, Tyler Stieffermann, stole a base and scored a run.
Bauche, Glosemeyer, Louis Paule, Mayer, Caleb Kleekamp and Lackman each singled in the contest.
Glosemeyer walked twice and drove in a run.
Lackman also reached on a walk.