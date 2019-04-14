The first varsity game played on Pacific’s new turf field saw lots of scoring.
However, it was the away team that provided all of it as Washington (7-3) defeated the Pacific soccer Lady Indians (4-3) Tuesday, 10-0.
The game was postponed from the first week of the season due to ongoing installation of the turf.
Washington opened the scoring in the third minute of play and steadily built up a 7-0 advantage at the half.
“I was proud of the effort tonight,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We spread the ball around and passed the ball so much better than we did (Monday) night (against Mehlville). ... We kind of got it taken to us (by Mehlville) and I kind of got on them and gave them a warning that we came out against a very good Zumwalt North team last week and scored in 2:45. There’s no reason we can’t have chances (early). We might not score all the time, but we’ve got to have chances early in a game to get our minds focused and I feel like we really did that today.”
Despite the end result of the first game, Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said it was exciting to at last be able to get on the new field.
“That’s definitely the most positive thing that came from this evening — being able to play on our home turf,” Kelm said. “We’ve been practicing at the middle school and this is definitely better than that. It was kind of a learning experience using this field too, because we’ve only had about four practices on this field. We’re still trying to learn the flow of how the ball moves on this field compared to real grass.”
Three of the goals in the contest came from Sam Winistoerfer, including both of the games first two scores in the third and 10th minutes of play.
Winistoerfer completed the hat track in the second half by scoring directly from a corner kick that curved back into the net.
Mia Lanemann netted a brace for the Lady Jays.
Jessie Donnelly, Ciertyn Jacquin, Rebekah Lewis, Jena Monehan and Caitlyn Vodnansky each added a goal.
Monehan also provided three assists.
Sarah Becszlko assisted on two of the goals and Vodnansky made one assist.
Ariel Pettis recorded the shutout for Washington. She turned in two saves.
“They’ve got some good kids with (Abby) Layton up top and (Paige) Allen,” Fischer said of the Lady Indians. “They’re tough and they’ve given us fits in years past. I felt like for the most part, we contained them good tonight.”
Pacific goalkeeper Emmaline Steel, battling the bright sun in her eyes for the whole first half, made nine saves.
“Going in, I was like, if we have a choice then please pick direction, but it didn’t work out,” Kelm said. “That happens.”
Washington continued play this week with a pair of Gateway Athletic Conference Central road games against Ft. Zumwalt East and Ft. Zumwalt South. The Lady Jays will next play Monday at St. Clair at 5 p.m.
Pacific finished out the week with a road game Thursday at Rolla. The Lady Indians return home Monday to host St. James in Four Rivers Conference league play at 5 p.m.