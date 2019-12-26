The Blue Jays racked up points on the mats at the Raytown South Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Washington placed third in the boys wrestling tournament with 557.5 points. Only Oak Park (612) and Bentonville West (Ark., 587) scored more among the 18-team field.
Washington had one wrestler take first place individually at the tournament, but a total of six placed third or better in their weight classes.
Devon Deckelman (106) was the top performer of the weekend for the Blue Jays, going a perfect 5-0 with two pins, a technical fall and two major decisions.
Deckelman scored pins against Tristan Supernaw (Oak Park, 2:46) and Zy’Relle Miles (Van Horn, 1:49), a technical fall against William Wolf (Raytown, 21-6) and a major decision, 12-4, against Octavius Goth to reach the championship match.
In his final match of the tournament, Deckelman won a 16-8 major decision against Raytown South’s Raul Romero.
Louis Obermark (152), Collin Muller (182) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) all placed second for Washington. James Johnson (132) and Chris Griesenauer (220) both placed third.
Ben Griffen (126) and Timmy Boehlein (138) both placed fifth. Nate Busch (160) took sixth place. Cameron Mueller (145) finished 10th and Ethan Soete (170) placed 12th.
Obermark scored six wins, all by pin, to reach the championship round. He pinned Chandler Stevens (Van Horn, 1:38), Jackson Love (Excelsior Springs, 1:47), Darrell Grimmet (Grandview, 1:06), Casy Noel (Summit Christian, 1:48), Marek Redding (Raytown South, 2:24) and Jabbari Hubbard (Capital City, 0:58).
Brady Stafford (Bentonville West) pinned Obermark in the championship match.
Muller went 5-2 on the day and won four matches by pin and gained one win by decision before being pinned by Sheldon Isom (Lincoln North Star, Neb.) in the championship match.
Muller defeated Charles Ploesser (Rockwood Summit, 3:00), Saw John (Lincoln, Neb., 1:08), Caleb Smith (Clinton, 4:00), Keanu Sua (Van Horn, 1:32) and Hurley Jacobs Jr. (Capital City, 6-1 decision).
Holtmeyer scored six pins to reach the championship match before being pinned by Michael Fanz (Rockwood Summit) in the final.
Holtmeyer’s wins came against Roberto Nieves (Kansas City Wyandotte, 1:51), Greg Porting (Capital City, 0:50), Jacob Gott (Hillcrest, 0:49), Nathaniel Fredenburg (Lincoln North Star, Neb., 0:22), Cadden Cade (Lincoln, Neb., 0:13) and Kendall Thomas (Grandview, 2:49).
Griesenauer went 4-1 with all four wins by pin. His one loss was against Gabe Cornett (Turner) in his first match of the tournament. Griesenauer finished with a win by pin against Christian Anderson (Rockwood Summit) in 1:43 in the third-place match.
Johnson went 6-1 with the lone loss a 12-1 major decision against Korbin Arnold (Lincoln, Neb.). He won five matches by pin and one by decision. He finished the tournament with a 33-second pin of Blake Moody (Clinton) in the third-place match.
Griffen posted a 4-2 record with wins by pin, technical fall, forfeit and decision. He finished with a 12-9 decision win against Lucas Belk (Lincoln North Star, Neb.) in the fifth-place match.
Boehlein went 6-2 with four wins by pin, one by major decision and one by decision. His last match was a win by pin in one minute flat against Jacob Westervelt (Raytown) in the fifth-place match.
Busch went 3-3 with two wins by pin and one by decision. He finished with a loss by pin against Gunner Zirjacks (Excelsior Springs) in the fifth-place match.
Mueller won three matches and lost four. He won once by pin, once by technical fall and once by decision.
Soete went 1-5 with one win by pin.
The Blue Jays will conclude 2019 at the Don Furhmann Duals in Hillsboro Friday and Saturday.