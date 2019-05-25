Being able to stay close to home for the MSHSAA Class 4 Championships Saturday, locals schools were able to capitalize.
Host Washington, St. Francis Borgia Regional and Union each captured a state championship during the one-day event hosted by Washington High School.
Overall, area schools claimed 14 state medals.
Washington hosted the Class 4 portion of the state meet following Wednesday night's EF-3 tornado which damaged much of Jefferson City, including Adkins Stadium. That forced MSHSAA to move the Class 3, 4 and 5 meets to separate locations.
Washington ended up hosting Class 4 meet.
Area champions were:
• Borgia senior Adam Bell in the boys 110-meter high hurdles;
• Union senior Demetrius Clark in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles; and
• Washington senior Claire Ayers in the 800-meter run.
Other local medalists were:
• Union boys 1,600-meter relay of Christophe Poisett, Clark, Trevor Kelly and Peyton Burke placed third
• Morgan Gratza of Washington was third in the girls high jump;
• Union's Deseray Washington was fourth in the 100-meter high hurdles;
• Pacific's Gavin McDonald was fourth in the boys pole vault;
• Ayers placed fourth in the girls 1,600-meter run;
• Alohilani Bursey of St. Clair finished fifth in the girls long jump;
• Union's Hailey Cloud took fifth in the girls triple jump;
• Pacific's Casie Cullinane placed seventh in the girls pole vault;
• Washington's 3,200-meter girls relay team of Ayers, Mia Reed, Anna Schneider and Lilly Nix ended seventh;
• Union's Poinsett took eighth in the boys 100-meter dash; and
• Washington's Noah Little placed eighth in the boys 3,200-meter run.
Team Standings
In the boys standings, Union was the top finisher with 17 points to finish 14th.
Borgia was 23rd with 10 points. Sullivan also scored 10 points.
Pacific ended with five points to tie for 44th. Washington tied for 56th with one point.
Grandview won the state title with 63 points. Festus ended with 50 points to take second while Rockwood Summit scored 44 points to end third.
On the girls side, Parkway North was the state champion with 73 points. Webster Groves placed second with 53 points and Parkway Central was third with 49 points.
Washington led area school with 23 points, good to tie for eighth place.
Union scored nine points to tie for 26th. Pacific had one point to tie for 51st.
Meet coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian. Feature stories on medalists will appear in upcoming issues.