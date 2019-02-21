Neither the Lady Jays nor Lady Knights qualified a swimmer for day two of the state meet, but they did come close.
Of the three events area swimmers competed in at the MSHSAA Girls Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships Friday and Saturday, held at the Rec Plex in St. Peters, 18th was the highest individual finish by either team.
Ladue won the Class 1 team title with 216 points. MICDS was the runner-up with 191 points, followed closely by Webster Groves with 188. Parkway West (155) and Glendale (143) rounded out the top five. Only swimmers finishing in the top 16 recorded points toward their team in each event.
Washington sophomore Aubrie Moreland came in under her seed time and missed qualifying for the consolation race by just 0.59 of a second. She finished as the second alternate with a time of 2:04.91.
“Aubrie Moreland performed well at the state meet. Her times improved,” Washington Head Coach Lane Page said.
Borgia freshman Isabella Rio and Moreland finished less than a second apart in the 500 freestyle standings.
Rio placed 24th in the event with a time of 5:42.54, beating out her seed time by 1.3 seconds.
“As a freshman there for the first time, I told Isabel that just getting there was an honor,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “The race was a bonus. You can’t count on seed times, you can’t be thinking of how you might place. The one thing you can control is how you perform. I was so proud of Isabel, who went in and did exactly that — dropping time and breaking her own school record. She was in Lane 8, so I was able to be right there at the coaches table. I could see how hard she was working, especially in pushing the last 100. Isabel has a lot of talent, a great work ethic and is a fierce competitor. The future looks really bright.”
Moreland was one place behind her in 25th, finishing in 5:43.65.
The Lady Jays had to wait until the final event of the night to see their swimmers back in the pool for the 400 freestyle relay.
Moreland swam anchor for the relay, which consisted of freshman Abby Loesing, sophomore Maddy Tchiblakian and junior Jenna Loepker.
Washington’s relay team placed 30th in the event in 4:15.99.
“The 400 Free Relay team also performed excellently,” Page said. “Although we did not qualify for the finals in any event, we came close, and the girls enjoyed and learned from the experience. The team is already looking forward to next year.”
Of the area swimmers to qualify for the state meet, none were seniors, meaning all could have another shot at making it back.
Other team scores outside the top five included Summit Prep (126), Incarnate Word (123), Cape Central (96), Logan-Rogersville (94), Notre Dame (92), Westminster (90), Webb City (69), Kearney (66), St. Joseph’s Academy (50), Clayton (46), Ursuline (45), Villa Duchesne (44), St. Charles (40), Poplar Bluff (37), Parkway Central (34), Battle (33), Visitation (30.5), Platte County (30), Parkview (28), Monett (27), Pembroke Hill (25), St. Pius X (25), John Burroughs (22), Rockwood Summit (21), Lamar (18), Thomas Jefferson IDS (16.5), Lutheran South (16), Grain Valley (16), Winnetonka (16), Warrensburg (nine), Wentzville Liberty (eight), Bishop LeBlond (seven), Cape Notre Dame (seven), Mehlville (four), Ft. Zumwalt East (four), Parkway North (three) and Carl Junction (three).