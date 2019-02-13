Washington High School has three entries while St. Francis Borgia Regional is sending one to this week’s MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Swimming Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Washington’s Emily Moreland qualified in two events, according to MSHSAA psych sheets posted over the weekend.
Moreland has the 17th-fastest time for the 200 freestyle at 2:05.15. Incarnate Word’s Ellie Wehrmann is the top seed at 1:51.43.
Moreland is seeded 20th for the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:42.64. Borgia’s Isabella Rio also is in that event and ranked 22nd at 5:43.84.
Ladue’s Paige Mitchell is the top seed with a time of 4:58.66.
Washington was ranked 31st in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:07.11. Webster Groves has the top time at 3:39.67.
The top eight fastest finishers in Friday’s preliminary qualifying meet will advance to the championship races Saturday. The next eight will move to the consolation races. Alternates will be kept as well.
The Class 1 meet has a different schedule this year, flipping with Class 2. The Friday preliminary qualifying session starts at 5 p.m.
Saturday’s swimming finals will begin at 3 p.m.