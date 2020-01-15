Warrenton’s Lady Warriors started out their home basketball tournament in the win column Monday.
The Lady Warriors (3-3) defeated Washington (0-9) in a first-round matchup, 43-26.
Washington moves into the consolation semifinals where the Lady Jays will play Hannibal Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Warrenton got out to an early lead, 14-3, at the end of the first.
The Lady Jays had a stronger second period, outscoring Warrenton, 9-4, to trim the Lady Wariors lead to 18-12 at halftime.
“One of our goals as of late has been to have better starts to our games,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “Unfortunately, we dug a hole for ourselves falling behind 14-3 in the first quarter.”
Washington continued what it started early in the third quarter, but by the end of the period Warrenton had extended the lead to 36-22.
“We came out strong in the third quarter,” Light said. “A Paige Robinson three-point shot off a pass from Abi Waters cut the Warrenton lead to 24-20.”
Grace Landwehr led the Lady jays with seven points.
Robinson finished with six points.
Sara Heggemann and Cierstyn Jacquin each added four points. Gabby Lindemann scored three points and Joie Heien added two.
Heggemann grabbed seven rebounds.
Landwehr, Avery Street and Waters each finished with six rebounds. Lindemann grabbed five rebounds. Clara Evans and Heien each had two rebounds and Ingrid Figas and Robinson both grabbed one.
Waters made two assists. Evans, Jacquin, Landwehr and Robinson all contributed one assist.
Jacquin made two steals. Figas, Heggemann, Landwehr and Robinson all stole one.
“We can see improvement in our play, we just haven’t been able to sustain it for an entire game,” Light said. “We’re getting closer. Our kids play hard from start to finish. That’s the one take away we usually have when we play.”
Also in the consolation side of the bracket are O’Fallon Christian and Francis Howell North. Those two teams play at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Lady Jays will finish the tournament Friday against whichever of those two teams has the same result on Wednesday.