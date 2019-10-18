Preparing for two big division games this week, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Knights warmed up with a home sweep of Lutheran St. Charles Monday.
Borgia (22-3) won, 25-12, 25-13.
“We won pretty convincingly,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We had good hitting and the blocking was the best we’ve seen this year. We did a much better job closing the blocks to shut them down. Everybody got real good swings offensively and a lot of that was due to the ball control being really good.”
The Lady Knights host Tolton Catholic Tuesday and St. Dominic Thursday in matches which will go a long way toward determining the division champion.
As of Tuesday morning, Borgia held a one-game lead over St. Dominic at the top of the league standings.
For the night, Borgia’s team found success, hitting .316. Lily Brown led the offense with eight kills. Ella Brinkmann was next with seven.
Caroline Glastetter and Lynsey Batson each had three kills. Abby Lynn posted two kills and Kaitlyn Patke posted one kill.
Annie Arand paced the defense with 13 digs. Lynn was next with 10. Gabby Mattli ended with five digs. Alicia Baylard had four, Anna Eckelkamp picked up three, Glasetter and Brown each had two and Alliyah Thanawalla and Brinkmann had one dig apiece.
Lynn recorded 18 assists. Mattli chipped in with three and Arand had two.
In the blocking department, Brinkmann and Patke each had three total blocks. Glastetter ended with two and Batson had one.
Arand served a pair of aces. Baylard, Thanawalla, Brinkmann and Mattli each had one.