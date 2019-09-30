Bouncing back after last weekend’s Tournament of Champions, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Knights won twice away from home.
Borgia (15-3, 3-0), the Tournament of Champions consolation winner, swept Villa Duchesne Tuesday, 25-19, 25-18.
Borgia then won Thursday at Tolton Catholic in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play, 25-13, 25-12.
“We started out pretty slow against Villa Duchesne,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They played us tough. We were trying out some different rotations, including a 6-2 with Abby Lynn and Annie Arand setting. Overall, it was a good win. Our team was solid and we all had to play together with a team effort. Compared to how we’ve played lately, it was not as good, but still was a quality win.”
Against Tolton, Steiger said things weren’t as clean as it could have been.
“It was a win, but an ugly win,” Steiger said. “One of the hardest things in sports is to motivate a team to win a game they know they should win. The focus wasn’t there. We didn’t play up to our full potential. It was a conference win on the road, which was good.”
Villa Duchesne
The Lady Knights were efficient in the win, hitting .362 for the match.
Ella Brinkmann slammed 11 kills and hit .500 for the match.
Lily Brown ended with eight kills, also hitting .500.
Caroline Glastetter returned to the lineup and knocked down five kills. Lynsey Batson added four while Lynn ended with three. Kaitlyn Patke closed with two kills.
Gabby Mattli picked up 15 digs to lead the defense. Lynn was next with nine. Arand closed with six digs. Brinkmann had five, Patke added four and Alicia Baylard and Batson each had two digs.
Lynn assisted on 22 kills. Arand had six assists while Mattli ended with four and Brinkmann added one.
Brinkmann had two blocks and Batson added one.
Brinkmann served a pair of aces. Baylard, Mattli and Patke each had one.
Tolton
Borgia returned to AAA Large Division play Thursday with a trip to Tolton Catholic in Columbia.
The Lady Knights won at all three levels, taking the varsity match, 25-13, 25-12.
The Lady Knights return to action Monday at the Hermann Tournament.
Borgia is the overall top seed and will take on New Haven (5 p.m.), Pacific (7 p.m.) and Owensville (9 p.m.) in pool play.
The bracket play portion of the tournament takes place next Thursday.
Steiger said Caroline Glastetter was the team’s best performer.
Steiger said serve receive and ball control were two areas of concern.
Steiger noted that Lynn was rested for the match while Arand ran a 5-1 offense.
Mattli wore the libero jersey for the second match in a row.