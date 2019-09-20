Hosting defending Class 4 state champion Eureka Monday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Knights knew they had a major challenge.
And Borgia (9-1) was up to the task, winning, 25-15, 29-19.
“It was a really good win for us,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We’re doing well so far.”
Steiger said the team came out with the right attitude.
“Focus in the first set was big for us,” Steiger said. “We know we can set a good tone for the match with effort and intensity.”
Steiger indicated the Lady Knights kept Eureka out of system for much of the evening.
“We got tons of free balls from them and that was because our offense kept getting good swings,” Steiger said.
Borgia hit .269 as a team with Lily Brown pacing the attack at .588 with 11 kills.
“Lily swung exceptionally well,” Steiger said. “She had a good night.”
Ella Brinkmann was next with seven kills. Kaitlyn Patke had four kills, Abby Lynn added two and Caroline Glastetter posted one.
Annie Arand was the digs leader with 12. Gabby Mattli was next with seven, Brinkmann ended with six, Lynn posted five, Glastetter and Alicia Baylard each had four, Brown had two and Patke chipped in with one.
Lynn posted 19 assists. Arand, Brinkmann and Mattli each had one.
Glastetter and Patke each had two blocks. Brinkmann, Brown and Lynsey Batson added one each.
Lynn and Arand each served an ace.
After visiting New Haven Tuesday, Borgia visits Notre Dame Thursday.
That match originally was set for home, but Notre Dame had to switch dates due to a gym conflict Oct. 22. That match now will be at Borgia.
The team goes to the St. Joseph’s Academy Tournament Saturday.