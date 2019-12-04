A total of 10 Washington volleyball players excelled in the classroom to earn Gateway Athletic Conference Central all-academic honors this fall.
Emma Duncan was selected as Washington’s sportsmanship recipient by the conference.
She is joined in being recognized for sportsmanship by Ft. Zumwalt East’s Jess Burnstead, Wentzville Liberty’s Rose Holben, Ft. Zumwalt South’s Cassidy Davis, Timberland’s Bri Myers and Ft. Zumwalt North’s Jordan Gentry.
Lady Jays receiving all-academic honors were:
• Cierstyn Jacquin;
• Abby Redd;
• Josie Obermark;
• Duncan;
• Jackie Oetterer;
• Morgan Gratza;
• Kassidy Phillips;
• Ingrid Figas;
• Josie Collier; and
• Claire Strubberg.