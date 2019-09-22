The Lady Jays continue to control their own destiny in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central volleyball standings.
Washington (8-4, 4-1) toppled two more conference foes at home this week, beating Ft. Zumwalt North (10-1, 2-1) Tuesday, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, and Ft. Zumwalt East (0-9, 0-3), 25-17, 25-12 Thursday.
The Lady Jays needed all three sets to give Ft. Zumwalt North its first loss of the season.
Washington got through the first set with a win in extra points before the Lady Panthers evened things at 1-1. The Lady Jays were able to win the deciding set by a six-point margin.
“Great game,” Washington Head Coach Susan Harms said. “(The) girls played very well together. Our defense did a great job passing, which allowed all of our hitters to be successful.”
Kassidy Phillips led in kills with nine, adding five blocks and 15 digs.
Emma Duncan recorded eight kills with two blocks with four digs.
Sophie Howell knocked down five kills and picked up four digs.
Hallie Giesike, Josie Obermark and Abby Redd each turned in two kills.
Redd made six blocks and Giesike blocked one. Giesike made five digs, Obermark two and Redd one.
Setter Jackie Oetterer made 22 assists and three blocks, adding 12 digs.
Cierstyn Jacquin made one assist and 20 digs.
Libero Morgan Gratza was the digs leader with 24.
Josie Collier added 13 digs.
Statistics for the Zumwalt East game were not available as of print deadline.
Washington will next play in another home conference game Monday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt South at 5 p.m.