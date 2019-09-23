Six in a row.
That’s how the St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs (6-0) have opened the season, adding two more nonleagues wins over Kingston (0-8), 25-12, 25-8, Tuesday at home and on the road Thursday at Cuba (1-4-1), 25-11, 25-14.
The Lady Bulldogs had no trouble finishing Tuesday’s game in two sets against the Kingston Lady Cougars, giving up just five points in the second set of the sweep.
“The girls are really working hard at this point,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice MCCuskey said. “I am very proud of them. We have been missing some serves and that is something we are going to work on. Front row players, we gave the girls something to work on to make them a more effective hitter. (We are) going to really look at some other options we have going forward. I’m so proud that the girls are continuing to play ball like they know how to, cleaning up our own mistakes.”
Gracie Sohn led the attack with eight kills and one block.
Alohilani Bursey notched five kills with one block.
Makayla Johnson recorded three kills. Mackenzie Lowder and Madison Lowder made two kills apiece and Myah Dierker and Emma Hinson both got a kill.
Mackenzie Lowder made four blocks.
Hinson posted 18 assists and three blocks.
Kaylee Rampani was St. Clair’s defensive leader with nine digs in the game.
Kyley Henry and Bursey made six digs apiece. Johnson contributed four digs and Sohn two.
Statistics for the Cuba game were not available as of print deadline.