St. Francis Borgia Regional extended its boys volleyball winning streak to four matches in a row and climbed above the .500 mark Thursday.
The Knights defeated Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe Duchesne in St. Charles, 25-21, 25-13.
“It was great to get our fourth win in a row last night,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “The boys are starting to believe more in themselves with each win.”
Borgia dropped its first three matches of the season, but has won the last four for one of the best winning streaks in the program’s history.
“Against Duchesne, we started slow, playing long, hard-fought rallies but not swinging particularly well the first set,” Steiger said. “We focused better on getting a strong start the second set and we’re able to control it for the most part from beginning to end.”
Against Duchesne, Borgia had a balanced attack. Robert Halsted led the way with five kills while Jacob Miesner, Will Poepsel and Nate Rickman each had four kills.
Cole Fischer, Eric Jankowski and Mitchel Mohesky each had one kill.
Jankowski had 18 assists while Mohesky added one.
“We got much better swings the second set and Eric Jankowski did a good job of getting the middles more swings and getting them more involved,” Steiger said.
Fischer made three blocks, Rickman added two and Poepsel contributed one.
“Will Poepsel and Nate Rickman were our middles who took a strong step in the right direction toward being more offensively involved,” Steiger said. “We also had several strong swings from Cole Fischer on the right side and he looked to be a lot more aggressive which was needed. It was good to see him get stronger and more confident.”
Poepsel ended with two aces. Halsted, Jankowski and Mohesky each served one ace.
Mohesky had 11 digs.
“Our defense was key in pulling out the first set when we didn’t swing our best and allowed us to start strong in the second set without pressing,” Steiger said.
The Knights will look to extend the winning streak to five matches in a row when they visit St. Dominic Tuesday. St. Dominic beat Borgia in the home opener March 15, 25-18, 25-19.
The Knights play at home Thursday, April 11, hosting Fox.