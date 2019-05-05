St. Francis Borgia Regional’s best boys volleyball season to date continued earlier this week with two more wins.
Borgia (14-5-1) swept Ritenour (2-17) Monday, 25-19, 25-21. The Knights knocked off Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe Lutheran St. Charles (5-21) Tuesday, 25-16, 25-22.
“We came out a little slow against Ritenour, mainly because we were surprised by their athleticism,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They had some tall blockers who jumped well and that gave us problems. We won the first set with ball control and defense and did a real good job adjusting in the second game. Against Lutheran St. Charles, it was their senior night and the last game to be played in that gym. We came out strong in a two-set win.”
Against Ritenour, Jackson Piontek was the kills leader with five. Jacob Miesner terminated four times while Cole Fischer and Will Poepsel each had two kills. Nate Rickman chipped in with one kill.
“Jackson Piontek was our bright spot,” Steiger said. “He was stepping into Robert Halsted’s role. Robert rolled his ankle on one of the final points against O’Fallon Christian, so he’s probably done for the season with a severe sprain.”
Eric Jankowski dished out 12 assists.
Fischer, Jankowski and Rickman each had two aces. Piontek and Poepsel served one ace apiece.
Mitchel Mohesky logged 13 assists.
Against Lutheran St. Charles, Rickman was the kills leader with eight. Miesner was next with seven while Piontek posted five. Fischer and Poepsel each had two kills.
“Our player of the game was Nate Rickman,” Steiger said. “They basically didn’t have an answer for him. We probably could have gotten him the ball more.”
Jankowski recorded 21 assists and Mohseky added one.
Rickman had two solo blocks.
Fischer and Piontek served two aces apiece. Rickman added one.
Mohesky was the digs leader with 14. Miesner and Piontek each recorded four. Jankowski had three digs. Zack Dickinson ended with one.
“Jankowski and Mohesky did a great job as well,” Steiger said. “Mohesky made some big digs while Jankowski spread the ball around to the hitters.”
Borgia’s regular season finale is at home against Duchesne Tuesday. The varsity match starts at 6 p.m.