It was a night of firsts Monday in St. Louis County.
By virtue of a 25-15, 25-20 win over Bayless, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights reached double digits in wins for the first time.
Borgia improved to 10-4-1 on the season with the victory.
“Bayless was a solid win to keep a good season going,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “It was good to get another win on the season, but after Saturday and seeing what we are capable of, we didn’t play our best. Even though it’s a good feeling to not play our best and still win, we need to do a better job of pushing ourselves regardless of the opponent.”
Jacob Miesner and Will Poepsel paced the offense with seven kills apiece.
“We did have a strong performance from Will Poepsel as he has hit as well as he has all year,” Steiger said.
Nate Rickman was next with four kills. Cole Fischer and Robert Halsted each had three kills. Mitchel Mohesky and Jackson Piontek each had one kill.
Eric Jankowski dished out 25 assists.
Poepsel posted three blocks. Rickman and Fischer had two blocks apiece. Jankowski and Miesner each had one block.
Mohesky and Piontek each served an ace.
Mohesky had 12 digs.
“In the end they did their job of winning in two to keep building on their strong season,” Steiger said.
Steiger said he would have liked to have seen more from his team.
“We have a big game against St. Mary’s Tuesday and would have liked to see more focus and a stronger performance going into that match. But I understand in sports that one of the hardest things is to not play down to your competition when you are capable of doing better.”