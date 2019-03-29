Returning home Thursday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights earned their first win.
Borgia (1-3, 1-1) swept Bishop DuBourg, 25-16, 25-20.
It was the second time during the week that Borgia had faced a team from the south part of St. Louis City. Playing Tuesday, the Knights lost in two games at Archdiocesan Athletic Association power St. Mary’s, 25-18, 25-23.
DuBourg
“It was great to get our first win of the season to have something for our boys to build on,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We have been playing better with each game starting with improved ball control. Our tough first few games have helped us realize what we need to improve on and has helped us to focus better on the little things.”
Jacob Miesner was Borgia’s top offensive weapon against the Cavaliers, smashing down 11 kills on 19 attempts.
As a team, Borgia recorded 24 kills for the night. Robert Halsted was next at five while Cole Fischer posted four kills. Eric Jankowski, Mitchel Mohesky, Will Poepsel and Nate Rickman had one kill apiece.
Borgia logged 15 blocks as well with Poepsel leading the way with four. Fischer and Rickman each had three. Halsted and Jankowski had two blocks apiece. Miesner posted one.
Jankowski ran the offense, recording 23 assists. He also served two aces.
Borgia’s serving had its most successful night with seven aces. Jackson Piontek and Poepsel also served two aces apiece. Mohesky added one ace.
For DuBourg, Eli Goedeker logged seven kills and Billy Winterbauer added four. Goedeker had three blocks. Mason Levitt posted 10 assists.
Borgia also won the junior varsity match, 25-17, 25-10. It was that squad’s first win of the season as well.
St. Mary’s
“We played well after the first half of the first set,” Steiger said. “We started down 13-3 before we made a run to make it a competition. The second set was a game of runs and we came back late to tie it, 23-23, before losing the next two points. Those were hard-fought. I’m really proud of the hustle and intensity of play after the slow start.”
Jacob Miesner led the offense with eight kills while Robert Halsted was next with five. Will Poepsel and Nate Rickman each had one kill.
Poepsel recorded five total blocks while Rickman was next with three. Halsted contributed two and Cole Fischer had one.
Eric Jankowski dished out 14 assists.
St. Mary’s won the JV match, 25-14, 25-21.