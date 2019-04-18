While the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights saw their winning streak end Saturday, the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament still proved to be a positive experience.
“I was most proud of how well they competed all day, regardless of the score, and it was fun to be a part of,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “It was also rewarding to see them succeed against some really good teams and never seem overwhelmed or beat. They had a lot of growth as a team and individually, which was great to watch and be a part of.”
Two Knights, Jacob Miesner and Eric Jankowski, were named to the all-tournament team.
Borgia (9-4-1) extended its winning streak to eight in a row with wins in the first two pool play matches.
The Knights won five of six games. Borgia swept Whitfield, 25-16, 25-19, and Parkway West, 25-18, 25-23.
The Knights then split with eventual champion Lutheran South, 22-25, 25-23.
In the playoffs, the Knights defeated host Lutheran St. Charles, 25-18, 25-21. Borgia then lost to Westminster Christian, 25-18, 28-26.
Lutheran South won the title, sweeping Westminster, 25-16, 25-20.
Against Whitfield, Miesner led the team with four kills while Will Poepsel added two. Robert Halsted, Jankowski and Jackson Piontek had one kill each.
Jankowski dished out 10 assists. Halsted, Mitchel Mohesky, Piontek and Poepsel each had one ace.
Mohesky made seven digs.
“Whitfield is a new team this year that is surprisingly better than I expected but also a good one for us to start the day against,” Steiger said. “We didn’t play our best but won it with consistent defense. It was the first game of the day for us and a good wake-up game before playing tougher teams.”
In the win over Parkway West, Cole Fischer had four kills. Miesner, Poepsel and Nate Rickman each posted three kills.
Halsted had two blocks. Jankowski posted 14 assists while Mohesky added one.
Miesner and Poepsel served two aces each and Piontek added one. Mohesky had 12 digs.
“Mitchel Mohesky set the tone for us with great hustle and ball control, which allowed Eric Jankowski to distribute the ball evenly,” Steiger said. “Eric did a great job of getting all of our hitters involved, not allowing them to key in on just one of our hitters. Our strongest matchup hitting this game was Cole Fischer and Eric did a good job of continuing to go to him when they didn’t have an answer to stop Cole.”
In the Lutheran South match, Halsted had six kills while Miesner ended with five. Fischer and Poepsel each had three while Rickman had one kill.
Jankowski posted 17 assists. Fischer and Rickman each had two blocks. Poepsel added one.
Halsted, Mohesky and Piontek served aces.
Mohesky had 11 digs.
“It was our strongest game of the year so far as we competed the entire match,” Steiger said. “We got down early in the first set and chased them from then on, making a few runs but matched by theirs as well. The second set we played the best we have this year. Both teams went back and forth playing good, hard-fought, long rallies. It was a great defensive, ball control set with great digs and timely hitting. We blocked well to set up our defense and just played with confidence, which was exciting and great to see.”
Steiger credited Jankowski’s distribution as a key and said Halsted was the top attacker.
Against Lutheran St. Charles, Halsted had six kills while Rickman ended with five. Fischer and Poepsel each had three. Spencer Breckenkamp and Miesner had one kill each.
Halsted and Rickman had one block. Jankowski recorded 18 assists and Trent Marquart added one.
Miesner and Poepsel each served two aces. Halsted and Jankowski had one apiece.
Mohesky ended with nine digs.
“We weren’t as clean playing against Lutheran St. Charles as in the previous match, but did what we needed to do to win and advance,” Steiger said. “We were able to get a little experience for some deserving JV players toward the end of the second set, which was good to see and for them to experience.”
Borgia’s run ended in the semifinals against Westminster Christian.
Miesner had seven kills while Halsted was next with four. Poepsel and Rickman each had three kills.
Rickman had two blocks and Jankowski posted one. Jankowski dished out 17 assists.
Mohesky had 12 digs.
Steiger said Borgia improved in the second game.
“Our blockers adjusted and did a much better job of getting good touches and blocks to slow down their offensive attacks,” Steiger said. “Mitchel Mohesky led our defense with some big and timely digs to keep us neck and neck with them the entire set.
“Our middles got much better swings, which open up our outside hitters,” Steiger continued. “Jacob Miesner was our best attacker and led a strong attack as we fought hard the entire set, giving us a great opportunity to win before eventually falling in a long hard-fought battle.”
Overall, Steiger felt the final match showed the team’s improvement.
“It was great to see the growth in not only play, but the confidence in which we played throughout the tournament,” Steiger said. “Westminster is a very good team and I was proud of them to show and prove to themselves that we can play with a team as strong as Westminster.”