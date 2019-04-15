Make it six wins in a row for the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Knights.
Borgia (6-3) won in three games Tuesday at St. Dominic, 25-16, 15-25, 25-22, and came back Thursday to defeat Fox at home, 25-10, 25-11.
The win over St. Dominic (7-5) marked a complete turnaround on the season. Borgia lost in two games to St. Dominic at home March 15 to open the season.
“It was a great win for us and our program,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “The intensity was there the entire match and I knew if we didn’t hurt ourselves with too many errors we would give ourselves a good chance. We have been growing as a group and it was great to see us pull together for a gutty win against a good opponent.”
Steiger gave special credit to setter Eric Jankowski.
“I’m starting to sound like a broken record, but Eric Jankowski is really taking great strides as our setter and a leader getting our offense to keep improving,” Steiger said.
Steiger said it was a fight with the Crusaders.
“The first set we started off strong with a 5-0 run,” Steiger said. “After that, we played pretty even leading the entire set before closing strong.”
Things then switched as the Crusaders forced a third game.
“The second set was all St. Dominic as we played hard, but didn’t have enough focus and had tons of unforced errors that kept us from catching up at all that set,” Steiger said. “The third set was a solid defensive effort with timely hitting to go back and forth before being able to close it out at the end.”
Jacob Miesner led the Borgia attack with nine kills. Robert Halsted checked in with eight kills.
Will Poepsel contributed four kills while Nate Rickman and Jankowski each had three kills. Cole Fischer posted two kills while Mitchel Mohesky ended with one.
Jankowski dished out 24 assists.
Poepsel and Rickman each had three blocks. Jankowski posted two while Fischer and Halsted had one block apiece.
Halsted and Jankowski served one ace each.
Thursday’s home match at the Wingbermuehle Activity Center wasn’t as thrilling, but had the same result with Borgia winning, 25-10, 25-11.
“We had a good game against a struggling Fox team,” Steiger said. “We did a better job of pushing ourselves and not assuming anything. A big concern for teams experiencing success is to not overlook teams based on their record, or playing down to competition when playing a struggling team. Tonight we did a good job of handling our business and continuing success.”
Steiger said Fox had its moments, but Borgia was able to overcome any rallies.
“There were a few moments that Fox strung some points together, but we did a good job of responding and getting a side out to break momentum and take back control,” Steiger said. “It was a true team effort and was good not seeing one guy have to lead us but rather getting contributions from everyone.”
Miesner led the team in kills with six. Poepsel was next with three. Halsted, Jankowski and Rickman each had two kills. Fischer and Mohesky added one kill apiece.
Jankowski posted 14 assists. Poepsel was the blocks leader with two while Fischer added one.
Jankowski served an ace. Mohesky posted seven digs.
Borgia plays this weekend at the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament.