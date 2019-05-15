A breakthrough season for the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball team continued Tuesday night.
Borgia (15-5-1) added to its single-season record for wins, by beating Duchesne, 25-13, 25-19.
“We did a great job of starting strong and had an exceptionally strong hitting performance,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
The Knights finished Archdiocesan Athletic Association play with a 9-3 record.
However, even with the winning season, the Knights were seeded fourth in the five-team Class 3 district being hosted by top seed Mehlville.
“We had a great record, but the strength of schedule nod is to St. Dominic and Affton, who played tougher competition,” Steiger said.
Borgia lost Monday to Ft. Zumwalt North in the opening round of the district tournament, 19-25, 25-19, 25-17.
The finals were set for Tuesday between top-seeded Mehlville and No. 3 Affton.
Duchesne
In the win over the Pioneers, Borgia had a balanced attack with Nate Rickman and Jackson Piontek tying for the kills lead at seven.
“Nate Rickman probably was our biggest hitter of the night,” Steiger said. “They basically couldn’t stop him. Jackson Piontek also had a strong night.”
Jacob Miesner logged five kills while Cole Fischer and Will Poepsel each had three kills. Mitchel Mohesky added one kill.
Eric Jankowski recorded 24 assists and Mohesky added one.
Rickman had one solo block. Piontek and Poepsel each had a block assist.
Piontek served two aces while Poepsel and Jankowski had one apiece.
Mohesky posted 12 digs. Miesner was next with four. Poepsel added three while Zack Dickinson and Piontek had two digs apiece. Jankowski registered one dig.
“Mitchel Mohesky did a great job of leading the defense again,” Steiger said. “Jankowski did another good job of distributing the ball around to the hitters. All in all, it was a great night.”