While the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Knights showed improvement in the first two home matches, victory eluded the squad.
In the season opener, St. Dominic defeated the Knights, 25-17, 25-19.
Cape Notre Dame swept Borgia Saturday, 25-10, 25-15.
“We knew going in they would be tough teams to beat,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We had some good moments in both of them and looked improved. We had some things we can improve on.”
Steiger’s team had positives in each of the games, but couldn’t pull out a win or send either match to three games.
An example was between the first and second games Saturday against Cape Notre Dame.
“They’re a really good team,” Steiger said. “They have a really quick offense. There wasn’t any letting up as far as weak spots. They pretty much kept going and we played with them right up until the end.”
In the St. Dominic match, Jacob Miesner led the Knights with six kills. Robert Halsted posted five while Cole Fischer and Nate Rickman each had two kills.
Eric Jankowski dished out 13 assists.
Halsted and Jankowski each had two solo blocks. Miesner added one.
Mitchel Mohesky was the digs leader with seven. Miesner had six digs while Halsted contributed four. Jankowski posted three digs. Cole Fischer, Jackson Piontek and Will Poepsel each had one dig.
Against Cape Notre Dame, Halsted was the kills leader with five.
Miesner posted three while Nate Rickman added two. Poepsel, Kurt Politte and Jankowski had one kill apiece.
Jankowski posted nine assists.
Jankowski had two block assists while Poepsel and Rickman each ended with one.
Mohesky had eight digs. Halsted and Miesner each recorded four. Peopsel and Jankowski had two apiece.
Mohesky served an ace.
Fischer was hurt in the first set against Cape Notre Dame.
“The lineup changed when Fischer went out and we have a first-year guy in Nate (Rickman), who is more than capable of playing the position,” Steiger said. “It’s just he started playing volleyball a couple of weeks ago. He’s tall and athletic, but it’s just getting to know the sport and his assignments.”
Borgia played both of its games in the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium, rather than its normal home of the Wingbermuehle Activity Center.
“It was nice,” Steiger said. “They had an arts and crafts show there. The boys actually like playing in the WAC because it’s their gym and they’re the only ones who play down there. This is an awesome facility and we’re glad to play up here.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier. St. Mary’s, a powerhouse in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association, hosts Borgia Tuesday.
The Knights play again at home Thursday, hosting Bishop DuBourg with the varsity match set for 6 p.m.