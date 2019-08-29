Opening the season at home last weekend, the East Central College volleyball Falcons really enjoyed playing teams from Illinois.
The Falcons defeated three Illinois schools, John Wood, John A. Logan and Lewis & Clark, during the two-day event. The lone loss came to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters saw many positives from the tournament.
“We are definitely more aggressive offensively and serve receive is definitely what needs the most improvement,” Mathes-Peters said. “Due to limited subs I have players that are going to have to take on more of a role in the back row and right now they are a bit out of their comfort zone. I did try a couple of different lineups this weekend and so it was good to see players coming off the bench and producing.”
East Central opened play Friday with a 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20 win over John Wood from Quincy, Ill. That program was coached by former East Central player Maddie Halford.
In the second match Friday, the Falcons needed five sets to defeat John A. Logan, 22-25, 25-20, 31-29, 11-25, 15-9.
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, a former district rival, swept the Falcons to start Saturday’s action, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21.
East Central bounced back to win in four games over Lewis & Clark of Godfrey, Ill., 25-19, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17.
Mathes-Peters said several players stepped up.
“Offensively our middles were very consistent across the board when we passed well enough to use them including their net play,” Mathes-Peters said. “Our kill leaders were Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional), Allison Tonioli (Warrenton), Sam Staab (Mount Vernon) and Teena Lutui (Riverton, Utah). We had an injury that hit us Saturday and both Sophie Parsons (Rolla) and Makayla Bevfoden (Union) stepped in and did well for us.”
The Falcons return to action playing in the Lincoln Land Tournament in Springfield, Ill., Friday and Saturday. East Central plays Kankakee Friday at 6 p.m. and Spoon River at 8 p.m.
Saturday’s matches are Lincoln Land at 11 a.m. and Lake Land.
John Wood
It was a chance for Mathes-Peters to face one of her former players. Halford, from Mountain Grove, played for the Falcons in 2014 between stints at Drury University and Culver-Stockton College.
East Central won in four games to open the event.
Struttmann ripped 12 kills to lead the offense.
Two other players, Tonioli and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) also reached double digits in kills. Tonioli put down 11 kills and Morehead ended with 10.
Lutui nearly joined them, but closed with nine kills.
Posting two kills apiece were Daeshia Ross (Chester Nimitz, Houston, Texas), Mariah Vahlkamp (Carlyle, Ill.) and Staab. Aurora Pututau (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) added one kill.
Nicole Roper (Bloomfield) had 19 assists while Pututau added 12.
Vahlkamp, Makalya Byrd (Central Medical Magnet, Beaumont, Texas) and Lutui served one ace apiece.
Kaley Roper (Bloomfield) led the defense with 31 digs. Tonioli was next with 15.
Luzyanne Calderon-Melendez (Carmen Sol, Morovis, Puerto Rico) was next with nine digs.
Nicole Roper and Lutui were credited with six digs apiece.
Vahlkamp had five digs. Byrd, Staab and Morehead posted four digs each.
“As always we had a lot of digs by Kaley Roper and Mariah Vahlkamp that kept the ball going,” Mathes-Peters said. “My favorite thing to see this weekend was our ability to have more than one player put the ball away to end the rally which has been a struggle for us in the past.”
Pututau had three digs and Struttmann added two digs.
Lutui led the net defense with four blocks, two of which were solo efforts.
Tonioli closed with three block assists while Staab had two. Ross, Struttmann and Morehead had one block assist apiece.
John A. Logan
The match against NJCAA Division I program John A. Logan went five games with East Central prevailing in the end.
The match was extremely tight as one of the games went to 31-29 with East Central finally winning. The Falcons won 15-9 in the deciding game.
Struttmann led the attack again with 11 kills.
Tonioli was next with nine while Vahlkamp posted seven. Lutui closed with six kills while Staab had five and Morehead contributed four. Raylee Metcalf (Advance) ended with three kills.
Nicole Roper and Ross posted one kill apiece.
Nicole Roper had 21 assists and Pututau added 15. Kaley Roper posted three from the libero position.
Vahlkamp served two aces and Nicole Roper had the other one.
Kaley Roper was the digs leader with 20. Vahlkamp, Tonioli and Pututau each had 12 digs.
Struttmann contributed seven digs while Lutui had six and Nicole Roper posted five.
Byrd, Staab and Metcalf each had two digs. Morehead added one.
Lutui had two solo blocks and one block assist. Staab made one solo block and one block assist while Vahlkamp had two block assists.
Struttmann had a solo block while Ross and Morehead each had a block assist.
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
East Central’s unbeaten run ended with the first match Saturday morning. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, which used to be in the postseason with the Falcons, swept East Central, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21.
The NJCAA Division II Region 2 team was combined with Kansas schools last season as NJCAA switched around its playoff system. Region 16, which is Missouri, now has to go through Iowa for a shot at reaching the national tournament.
Tonioli was the kills leader for the match with six. Struttmann knocked down five kills.
Staab was next with three kills. Nicole Roper, Vahlkamp, Morehead, Lutui and Pututau each had two kills.
Nicole Roper posted 10 assists while Pututau had four, Kaley Roper ended with two and Lutui added one.
Nicole Roper, Vahlkamp, Byrd and Lutui each served one ace.
Kaley Roper ended with 17 digs. Nicole Roper was next with eight and Vahlkamp contributed seven.
Byrd and Tonioli each had four digs. Pututau chipped in with three. Lilly Warrick (Bloomfield), Calderon-Melendez, Staab, Morehead and Lutui had one dig apiece.
Staab had one solo block and four assists for five total blocks.
Tonioli had three block assists while Ross made two.
Vahlkamp and Pututau had one block assist each.
Lewis & Clark
At one time, East Central and Lewis & Clark were both members of the MCCAC. Lewis & Clark has since left the league.
That hasn’t hampered the rivalry and the teams went four games Saturday afternoon. After taking the first two, 25-19 and 25-14, the Falcons had a chance to sweep in the third game but couldn’t get the final point. Lewis & Clark won, 26-24, forcing a fourth game. The Falcons made sure there wouldn’t be a fifth game, 25-17.
Struttmann, Tonioli and Staab tied for the team lead in kills with 10 apiece.
Lutui was next with eight kills and Vahlkamp posted seven. Bevfoden put down six kills in her first match of the season.
Morehead checked in with one kill.
Nicole Roper notched 23 assists while Parsons, playing for an injured Pututau, added 12. Kaley Roper had two assists.
Tonioli and Vahlkamp served three aces apiece. Kaley Roper, Parsons and Lutui had one ace each.
Kaley Roper led the defense with 23 digs. Also reaching double digits were Tonioli (14), Vahlkamp (13) and Parsons (13).
Nicole Roper had nine digs. Bevfoden posted four, Struttmann ended with two and Morehead had one dig.
Lutui paced the front row defense with three solo blocks and two block assists for five total blocks.
Tonioli and Staab had two block assists apiece.
Bevfoden had one solo block and Struttmann and Vahlkamp each added a block assist.
“I am excited about the depth of our bench this year and as long as everyone stays together and works hard whether they are a starter or not, we will see good things from this Falcon squad,” Mathes-Peters said.