Over the years, a gauge of success for the East Central College volleyball Falcons has been matches against Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City.
East Central (7-5) has had a rivalry with MCC, and previously MCC-Longview, since restarting its volleyball program in 2007. Frequently, the teams have clashed for the NJCAA Division II Region 16 and district titles.
Playing Saturday in a regular season match in Kansas City, the Falcons showed there’s hope this season with a five-game win, 28-26, 22-25, 17-25, 25-12, 15-13.
Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) led the attack with 22 kills and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) was another focal point of the offense with 17 kills.
“Saturday was a breakthrough for us,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “Defensively, they were not able to take us out of the match attacking certain spots on defense because those spots did a great job holding themselves accountable and played their position. This allowed our offense to have a great all-around effort and it was led by Grace with 22 kills and Macy with 17.”
Logging eight kills apiece were Mariah Vahlkamp (Carlyle, Ill.) and Samantha Staab (Mount Vernon). Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) had six kills. Raylee Metcalf (Advance) was next with five kills.
Daeshia Ross (Chester Nimitz, Houston, Texas), and Aurora Pututau (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) each added one kill.
Vahlkamp topped the digs chart with 28.
“Mariah Vahlkamp had an amazing defensive match,” Mathes-Peters said. “She had some key kills at needed times but had an amazing match on defense.”
Kaley Roper (Bloomfield) had 18 digs while her twin sister, Nicole Roper (Bloomfield) added 17.
Pututau ended with 13 digs while Makalya Byrd (Central Medical Magnet, Beaumont, Texas) had six, Struttmann posted five, Morehead ended with four, Lutui and Staab each had three and Metcalf contributed two digs.
Nicole Roper dished out 31 assists and Pututau ended with 22. Vahlkamp chipped in with six. Metcalf contributed two and Kaley Roper and Byrd each had one.
Lutui had the lone solo block and also had one block assist. Staab had three block assists. Struttmann and Morehead each had two. Ross added one.
Kaley Roper and Lutui each served one ace.
“This match was nowhere near perfect and we still had our unforced errors, but the team did not let one error lead to six which was a huge success for us and has been one of the goals we have set for ourselves,” Mathes-Peters said.
Missouri Baptist JV
East Central fell in four games last Thursday in Town and Country to the Missouri Baptist University JV team, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24.
The Falcons had to adjust early due to an injury to starting outside hitter Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) within the first 10 points of the match’s beginning.
“We had some great performances off the bench from Makalya Byrd and Daeshia Ross,” Mathes-Peters said. “Byrd came in and brought life to the floor as she always does with her vocalness and D was a wall and had some key offensive points.”
Morehead paced the team with nine kills while Struttmann had seven and Lutui and Vahlkamp each had six. Ross was next with five and Metcalf had four.
Kaley Roper was the digs leader with 21. Byrd had 13, Vahlkamp was next with 11 and Pututau and Nicole Roper each ended with nine.
Lutui added six digs, Morehead had five, Luzyanne Melendez-Calderon (Carmen Sol, Morovis, Puerto Rico) ended with four while Lilly Warrick (Bloomfield) and Struttmann each had three digs.
Morehead and Vahlkamp each had one solo block and two block assists. Lutui had four block assists. Ross and Metcalf each had two while Staab and Pututau had one apiece.
Nicole Roper recorded 15 set assists and Pututau added 14. Lutui and Byrd each had one.
Nicole Roper, Vahlkamp and Lutui served one ace apiece.
East Central returns home to host Mineral Area College in MCCAC play Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Falcons play in the John A. Logan Tournament Friday and Saturday. ECC plays John A. Logan and Wabash Valley Friday and Rend Lake and Lewis & Clark Saturday.