It might still be a little chilly for the boys of summer, but baseball season is almost officially back.
The Pacific Indians got in live action against other teams Monday in a preseason jamboree at Vianney that also included Troy. Over a pair of four-inning scrimmages, Vianney outscored the Indians, 10-1, and Troy racked up 13 runs to Pacific’s four.
Pacific has struggled to get the weather to cooperate and allow for many outdoor practices this early in the season.
“Yesterday was the first day we had been on a field and it showed a little,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We have been outside one day in one of the parking lots at school trying to take ground balls and fly balls.
We got there a little early and was able to work on outfielders and infielders working some cutoff situations. We hadn’t seen live arms yet from 60-6. We have been able to throw some in the cage but from shorter distance. We have had our guys stand in to see pitching when our pitchers were throwing in the gym. I saw some things that we definitely need to work on before our first game next week. Just hope we can get outside to get to work on them.”
Vianney
Against the Griffins, Pacific was kept off the scoreboard until pushing one run across in the top of the fourth inning.
Vianney scored two runs in the first, four in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth.
Sam Stoltz, Nick Hoerchler and Timothy Griffith each collected hits for Pacific, all singles.
Stoltz drove in Tyler Anderson for the lone run of the contest.
Hoerchler stole a base.
Pitching duties in the contest were divided among Gavin Racer, Jordan Cowsert, Jayden Mach and Stoltz.
Racer went 1.1 innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits and two walks.
Cowsert thew 1.2 innings and allowed one run on three hits with two walks.
Mach recorded two outs and allowed a solo home run.
Stoltz surrendered no runs on two hits and recorded one out.
Troy
The Indians struck more quickly in the second scrimmage, though still not as quickly as the Trojans.
Troy pushed across five runs in the top of the first inning, one in the second, five in the fifth and two in the fourth.
Pacific scored its first run in the bottom of the second inning, adding two more in the third and a final run in the fourth.
Ethan Riley and Mach both connected for doubles while Cowsert and Racer both rapped out a single to account for the four Pacific hits in the contest.
Anderson, Racer, Riley and Dylan Mooney each scored a run.
Racer, Griffith and Riley all recorded an RBI.
Riley picked up a stolen base.
Anderson threw one inning against Tory, allowing five runs on three hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Alec Lonsberry pitched two innings and surrendered three runs on four hits with two strikeouts.
Dylan Myers walked three and struck out one in one inning of work, giving up two runs on two hits.
The Indians are scheduled to open the regular season Tuesday, March 19, at home against St. James in the Four Rivers Classic.