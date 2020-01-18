St. Francis Borgia Regional won more contested matches Monday.
But, visiting Valle Catholic of Ste. Genevieve had more wrestlers and captured a 24-21 dual meet victory in Washington.
“It was a good night, although another team loss,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said. “Valle had a roster of eight versus our five. We won three of four matches.”
Borgia’s winners in contested bouts were:
• Thad Isgrigg (195) pinned Valle’s Adrian Lipp in 1:38;
• Oliver Mace (152) earned a 9-8 decision over Valle’s Joshua Bieser; and
• Brynner Frankenberg (170) pinned Valle’s Timothy Okenfuss in 1:22.
“Frankenberg and Isgrigg both came out strong and finished with falls,” Posinski said. “They both capitalized on their opponent’s attempts to take down.”
Additionally, Joseph Lause (120) was unopposed.
Valle’s Trey Huck (160) pinned Borgia’s Nathan Boone in 1:06.
Valle’s forfeit winners were Jacob Calbreath (220), Kayden Gegg (106) and Joseph Flieg (126).
Both teams were open at the other weights.
“We need to focus this week on defense and finishing,” Posinski said. “We have a quad at Winfield Thursday.”