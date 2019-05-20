Firing an 80 for the second consecutive day at Columbia Country Club, St. Francis Borgia Regional junior golfer Zach Unnerstall tied for 25th Tuesday at the MSHSAA Class 3 Boys Golf Championships.
Unnerstall’s two-day total of 160 put him four strokes out of the medals. Unnerstall tied Samuel Hanser of MICDS, Elmer Walker of John Burroughs and Peter Weaver of Priory at 160.
Borgia’s other golfer, junior Brady Linz, shot 84 on the second day. Combined with his 91 from the first day, Linz finished at 175, good for 69th place.
“We were very fortunate to have two real good days to play,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Zach has been playing exceptional golf and I know he’s disappointed with his score. In golf, things can go bad and golfers can have a little bad luck. I know the score isn’t what he would have wanted it to be. He got a few bad breaks. He was very consistent all year long.”
Neier noted Linz improved by eight strokes from Monday’s round to Tuesday.
“Brady had a pretty good score and took off strokes significantly on the second day,” Neier said. “The best thing is that those two are juniors and they’ll be back next year. They’ll apply the experience. Playing in a tournament like this will help to build golfers as they learn how to deal with the pressure.”
Pembroke Hill of Kansas City won the team title at 614 with two team rounds of 307.
MICDS was second at 633, shooting 312 on the opening day and 321 Tuesday.
Lutheran South placed third at 635. Rounding out the top five were John Burroughs (641) and Helias (644).
Other Classes
In the Class 2 State Meet at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Hermann’s Thomas Henson finished with a medal for placing fifth. Henson shot 77 Monday and 75 Tuesday to end at 152.
Cole Elling of St. Pius (Kansas City) won at 146 with rounds of 70 and 76.
Tolton Catholic’s Christian Rischer was second at 148 following rounds of 78 and 70.
Whitfield’s Drew Newlin was third at 159 while Maplewood-Richmond Heights golfer Kal Kolar was fourth at 150.
St. James had two golfers in the Class 2 meet. Micah Bartle tied for 53rd with a two-day total of 188, shooting rounds of 93 and 95.
William Helterbrand tied for 70th with a two-day score of 197. He shot rounds of 97 and 100.
St. Pius (Kansas City) won the team title at 678 with team rounds of 341 and 337.
Whitfield was second at 686 while Tolton Catholic ended third at 697.
In Class 4 at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar, Jackson claimed the team title at 611, two strokes in front of both Chaminade and Rockhurst. Chaminade won the scorecard playoff for second.
Glendale’s Dawson Meek won the individual title at 146 with rounds of 68 and 78. He was two strokes in front of John Cronin of Marquette.
In the Class 1 Meet at Sedalia Country Club, Bishop LeBlond won at 631 with rounds of 316 and 315.
Westran was second at 676 while Van-Far placed third at 692.
Miller’s Preston Richardson won the individual title at 142 following rounds of 72 and 70. He was six strokes ahead of Bishop LeBlond golfers Jeffery Johnston and Henry Lierz.