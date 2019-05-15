After one day of MSHSAA Class 3 boys golf state play, St. Francis Borgia Regional junior Zach Unnerstall was the top local golfer.
Unnerstall shot 80 in his opening round to tie for 31st.
Borgia’s other golfer, Brady Linz, shot 91 in the opening round at Columbia Country Club to tie for 79th headed into the second day.
Pembroke Hill’s Ryan Lee and Henry Mikula of MICDS were tied for the top individual spot after one day as both shot 71.
Clint’s Austin Gillund and Nevada’s Bronson Smith were three strokes behind at 74 while Lutheran South’s Zach Shirley was fifth at 75.
Pembroke Hill led MICDS by five strokes, 307-312, at the top of the team leader board. John Burroughs (314), Lutheran South (319) and Helias (325) rounded out the top five.
In the Class 2 State Meet at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Hermann’s Thomas Henson was tied for fourth at 77. Henson was tied with Bowling Green’s Brayden Buffington.
Cole Elling of St. Pius (Kansas City) led the field at 70. Kal Kolar of Maplewood-Richmond Heights shot 74 while Drew Newlin of Whitfield was third at 75.
St. Pius (Kansas City) led the team standings at 341. Whitfield was second at 344 with Tolton Catholic third at 355.