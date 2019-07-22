A pair of area golfers tied for second place at the Missouri Golf Association Junior Amateur Championship.
Zach Unnerstall of Washington and Thomas Henson of Hermann both shot 139, one stroke below par, in the 16-18 Male Division of the two-round event at Mules National Golf Club in Warrensburg.
Tanner Collins, who placed third in the MSHSAA Class 4 Championships this spring, was the event winner. He shot 135 for the tournament, five strokes under par. Collins recorded rounds of 70 and 65.
Unnerstall, who recently completed his junior year at St. Francis Borgia Regional, shot rounds of 73 and 66 for his 139. Unnerstall was 25th in the MSHSAA Class 3 Championships this spring.
Henson, who graduated from Hermann High School this spring, carded rounds of 71 and 68 for his 139. Henson placed fifth in the Class 2 Championships during the spring.
One golfer, Daniel Gutgesell of Overland Park, Kan., was fourth at 140. That was par for the course. The Olathe East High School golfer shot two rounds of 70.
Several other age divisions also were held in the MGA Junior Amateur Championship.
In the 14-15 Male Division, Cole Willyard of St. Albans tied for 13th with a two-round score of 166. He shot rounds of 88 and 78.
Women’s Tournaments
The Missouri Golf Association held its Women’s Amateur and Women’s Mid-Amateur Championships at Bogey Hills Country Club this week.
In the Mid-Amateur Championship Division, Washington’s Kayla Eckelkamp finished third in the Mid-Amateur and 13th in the Amateur with a three-round score of 234, 21 strokes over par. Eckelkamp, a graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and Maryville University, shot rounds of 85, 74 and 75. She was the defending Mid-Amateur champion.
Columbia’s Michelle Butler won both the Amateur and Mid-Amateur titles at 220, seven strokes over par. She carded rounds of 73, 73 and 74.
Ellen Port of St. Louis was second in the Mid-Amateur and fourth in the Amateur at 224 with rounds of 78, 73 and 73.
Madison Derousse of Barnhart was second in the Amateur Division after a playoff. She also shot 220 for the event. She had rounds of 74, 69 and 77.
One other area golfer competed in the event. Sydney Parrish, a Washington High School graduate who currently plays at Indiana State, placed 29th in the Women’s Amateur, shooting 246, 33 strokes over par. She carded rounds of 86, 78 and 82.