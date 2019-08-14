Two area golfers represented Missouri recently in the 2019 Southern Junior Cup hosted by Willow Point Country Club in Alexander City, Ala.
Zach Unnerstall and Thomas Henson were among the Team Missouri golfers for the three-state Ryder Cup-style tournament which featured three-ball, four-ball and foursome matches between Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri.
Unnerstall plays golf at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and will be a senior this fall. Henson graduated last spring from Hermann High School and will golf for the University of Central Missouri this fall.
They were joined by Jackson’s Case Englehart, Columbia’s Christian Rischer, Jefferson City’s Alex Gentry and Monett’s Clayton Kaiser on the boys side.
Girls representing Missouri were Columbia’s Audrey Rischer, Jefferson City’s Greta Hinds, Wentzville’s Nicole Rallo, Wentzville’s Mia Rallo, Jackson’s Kaydi Rhodes and Imperial’s Claire Solovic.
Alabama won the event with 36.5 points. Missouri was second at 13.5 points and Mississippi took third at 13 points.
In four-ball competition against Alabama, Unnerstall teamed up with Hinds and they were defeated by Austin Coggin and Lauren Gilchrist, 3 and 1.
Englehart and Rhodes defeated Alabama’s Harrison Davis and Erika Allen, 5 and 3. Alabama’s Hunter Battles and Ally Williams defeated Christian Rischer and Audrey Rischer, 2-up.
Against Mississippi in four-ball play, Missouri swept.
Henson and Mia Rallo defeated Mississippi’s Ross Reeder and Emerson Blair, 2-up.
Kaiser and Solovic defeated Mississippi’s Connor Gee and Sarah Johnson, 2 and 1.
The Missouri team of Gentry and Nicole Rallo defeated Connor McKelroy and Ella Cress, 6 and 4.
In foursomes play, Alabama swept Missouri. Unnerstall and Hinds were defeated by Davis and Allen, 2-up.
Henson and Mia Rallo lost to Paul Bruce and Morgan Jones, 4 and 3.
In other matches, Ford Goldaisch and Elisabeth Preus defeated Englehart and Rhodes, 4 and 3. Jones Free and Michaela Morard won 5 and 4 over Gentry and Nicole Rallo.
Battles and Williams defeated Kaiser and Solovic, 2 and 1. And Coggin and Gilchrist won 3 and 1 over Christian Rischer and Audrey Rischer.
Missouri defeated Mississippi in foursomes play, 4-2.
Henson and Mia Rallo won 4 and 3 over Spence Davis and Katelynn Altese.
Unnerstall and Hinds halved with Tate Dickerson and Icie Cockerham.
Missouri’s Gentry and Nicole Rallo won 3 and 1 over Hunter Bell and Avery Weed.
Kaiser and Solovic were 3 and 2 winners over McKelroy and Cress.
Gee and Johnson defeated Christian Rischer and Audrey Rischer, 2 and 1.
Missouri’s Englehart and Rhodes halved with Reeder and Blair.
In three-ball play, both Unnerstall and Henson defeated their Mississippi opponents.
Unnerstall was a 1-up winner over Bell.
Henson defeated Davis, 3 and 2.
Against Alabama, Goldaisch defeated Unnerstall, 4 and 3 and Free was a 1-up winner over Henson.
Solovic split, defeating Alabama’s Williams, 4 and 3, but losing to Mississippi’s Weed, 3 and 2.
Audrey Rischer won over Mississippi’s Cress, 3 and 2, but lost to Alabama’s Allen, 5 and 4.
Kaiser defeated Mississippi’s Reeder, 2 and 1, and lost to Alabama’s Bruce, 3 and 2.
Mia Rallo halved with Mississippi’s Johnson, but lost to Alabama’s Preus, 2-up.
Hinds lost to Mississippi’s Cockerham, 6 and 5, and Alabama’s Gilchrist, 8 and 7.
Nicole Rallo lost to Alabama’s Morard, 6 and 5, and to Mississippi’s Altese, 1-up.
Rhodes was defeated by Mississippi’s Bell, 3 and 2, and Alabama’s Jones, 6 and 5.
Englehart fell to Alabama’s Coggin, 3 and 2, and to Mississippi’s Dickerson, 2 and 1.
Christian Rischer was defeated by Mississippi’s McKelroy, 1-up and Alabama’s Battles, 3 and 1.
Gentry lost to Mississippi’s Gee, 1-up, and to Alabama’s Davis, 2 and 1.
Complete Southern Junior Cup results can be found online at https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/2126741.