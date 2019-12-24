Hosting Priory and St. Charles West Thursday night, the Union boys wrestling team split.
Union shut out Priory, 60-0, but fell to St. Charles West, 39-33.
Union’s girls wrestled once, falling 18-6 to St. Charles West.
Union’s next scheduled match is Jan. 8 at Francis Howell.
Boys
Six Union wrestlers won twice on the night while four others won once.
Dominick Beine (106) pinned St. Charles West’s Gavin Sydnor in 0:52 and won by forfeit over Priory.
Sam Inman (113) won a 4-3 decision over Morgan Oser and was open against Priory.
Gabe Hoekel (145) pinned Dylan Scruggs of St. Charles West in 4:30 and won by forfeit over Priory.
Ryder Kuenzel won his 170-pound match over St. Charles West’s Jordan Patton in 1:32. He wrestled at 182 against Priory, pinning Timothy Soriano in 0:54.
David Clark (220) pinned St. Charles West’s Erik Sullivan in 1:10 and was open against Priory.
Connor Ward (285) pinned Jimmy Hensel of St. Charles West in 1:11 and took a forfeit against Priory.
Four wrestlers split on the night.
Elias Neely (132) won by forfeit against Priory and was pinned by St. Charles West’s Ronald Watson in 1:33.
Carter Sickmeier pinned Priory’s Lucas Bagwell in 1:53 and lost 2-1 to St. Charles West’s Cole Gramling.
Bowen Ward (152) pinned Priory’s Gabriel Gross in 4:58, but lost by a 6-2 decision to St. Charles West’s Trent Busby.
Jacob Nowak (160) pinned Priory’s Brennan Spellman in 1:01, but lost an 8-6 decision to St. Charles West’s Jaren Foster.
Hunter Garrett (126) lost his lone match to St. Charles West’s Dymond Watson by a pin in 3:30.
Girls
Union’s lone winner in the girls meet was Lillie Zimmermann (115), who pinned St. Charles West’s Amy Boyd in 1:14.
In the other matches, Samantha Fragale (125) pinned Union’s Brianna Keiser in 1:31, Jayla Toombs pinned Union’s Mikala Saler-Becker in 1:58, and Iayah Smith (187) pinned Union’s Charity Schindler in 0:57.