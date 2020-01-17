Union’s David Clark won the 220-pound boys championship Saturday at Lafayette’s Fred Ross Wrestling Invitational.
“David Clark was the No. 1 seed and wrestled well, not giving up an offensive point the whole tournament,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
Clark wasn’t the only member of the Union program to reach a title bout. Jaiden Powell (187) reached the championship match in the girls tournament, but lost.
“Jaiden Powell made the finals of her third-straight tournament and lost to the defending state champ from De Soto,” Cranmer said. “She had a great semifinal match that went to the third overtime sudden victory and she was able to get the escape to win.”
In the team standings, Union’s boys scored 78 points to place eighth, a point behind Ladue and a half-point in front of Rockwood Summit.
Lebanon won the team title with 232 points with Jackson placing second at 215.5 points. Lafayette was third at 207.5 points.
Rounding out the top five were Seckman (173.5) and Nixa (130.5).
On the girls side, Union scored 33 points to place 17th. Lebanon was the team winner with 202 points. Lafayette scored 160.5 points to finish second and St. Clair was third at 108.
Rounding out the top five were Nixa (100) and McCluer North (99).
“We had a rough day between injuries and the chaos of trying to get out of there before the snow,” Cranmer said. “It is a great tournament for our experienced wrestlers to get quality matches against good opponents.”
Clark was the champion at 220, earning a 5-0 decision over Jackson’s David Ekstam in the title bout.
Clark opened action with a pin of Ladue’s Ken Boaten in 0:30. He then pinned Parkway South’s Aiden Scharf in 0:56.
In the semifinals, Clark posted a 5-1 decision over Nixa’s John Gholson.
Ryder Kuenzel (170) earned third place.
“Ryder Kuenzel also wrestled great winning some close matches and showing a lot of heart late in matches when they were close,” Cranmer said.
Kuenzel opened with a 2:48 pin of Seckman’s Dylan Carlton. He then posted a 5-0 win over Lindbergh’s Drew Rogers.
The loss came to Lebanon’s Colt Adkins by an 18-2 technical fall in 5:17.
Kuenzel bounced back to earn a 4-2 overtime win against Marquette’s James Jones.
Dominick Beine (106) finished fifth. Beine opened with a loss, an 11-2 major decision against Ritenour’s Anthony Chrun.
He came back to post a 15-2 major decision against Lebanon’s Jonathon Perryman.
Next was a 15-0 technical fall win in 3:54 over Hazelwood East’s Charles Morgan.
Beine capped the event with a 16-0 technical fall win in 3:21 against Lafayette’s Yaya Alshami.
Jim Talley (195) ended fifth. Talley was pinned by Jackson’s Cole Amelunke in 2:44 and bounced back to win 4-3 over McCluer North’s Ra’Quan Redmon.
Talley followed with a 10-3 win over Marquette’s Shermar Hall and a forfeit win over Fox’s Daemion Birlew.
Carter Sickmeier (138) placed seventh.
He opened with an 11-9 overtime loss to Jackson’s Griffin Horman. In the next round, Sickmeier pinned Parkway South’s Cameron Wood in 0:30 before losing another overtime match to Lafayette’s Nazir Dent, 3-1.
Sickmeier finished with a 1:48 pin of Hazelwood East’s Shephaun Fitzpatrick.
Bowen Ward (152) secured seventh, bouncing back from an opening loss.
Ward was pinned by Lindbergh’s Alexander Lauer in 5:30 before winning a 0:22 pin over Ladue’s Eli Prager.
Maxwell Doehring earned a 2-0 decision over Ward before Ward took a forfeit over Fox’s Edgar Hines to finish.
Sam Inman (113) placed ninth after losing his first two matches. Inman was pinned by Seckman’s Blake Jost in 1:39 and Parkway South’s Chyngyz Kalybek in 1:55.
Inman then won a 1:32 pin over Marquette’s Guru Bazawada and a 6-0 decision over Lane Tenny of Lafayette.
Girls
Powell (187) was the runner-up at 187 pounds, opening with 1:24 pin of Eureka’s Harper Wood.
She then won a 9-6 decision over Brianna Arinze and a 5-4 decision against St. Clair’s Berlyn Wohlgemuth.
Powell lost to Jaycee Foeller of De Soto in the title bout by a pin in 1:25.
Kylee Mobley (126) ended seventh.
She started with a 2:46 pin win against Eureka’s Kiley Kennedy.
Mobley then lost a 0:44 pin to McCluer North’s Natalie Schaljo in her final match.
Brianna Keiser (120) won a 3-2 decision against Seckman’s Mykah Hill between two losses.
Lillie Zimmermann (115) was pinned in her first match and didn’t wrestle again.
Mikala Saler-Becker (142) lost both of her contested bouts.