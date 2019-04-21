Garrett Klenke fired a round of 38, two strokes over par, Tuesday to lead the Union Wildcats to victory in a three-team Four Rivers Conference golf meet.
Klenke’s score was nine strokes better than any other golfer in the event held at Sullivan Golf Course and helped the Wildcats post a team score of 183. Sullivan was second at 194 while Owensville shot 256.
Union’s Hunter Grafrath and Sullivan’s Jordan Woodcock each shot 47 to rank second for the meet.
Jacob Towell and Devin Gaither each shot 47 for the Wildcats while Trevor Baker checked in at 57. The top four scores were used to determine the team score.
Sullivan’s other golfers were Tanner Jackson at 48, Kaleb White at 49, Cameron Cunningham at 50 and Jacob Andreasson at 59.
Owensville was paced by Blaine Reed, who shot 60. Hunter Hutchison ended at 63, Gage Barnett carded 66, Tanner Brown ended at 67 and Logan Tiefenbrunn posted a score of 71.
Union traveled to St. James Golf Course Wednesday and defeated the Tigers, 179-206.
Klenke was the medalist, shooting 39, three strokes over par.
Towell was next at 42.
Baker checked in at 46 while Grafrath shot 52 and Gaither ended at 53.
For St. James, Micah Bartle led the way at 46.
Isaac Helterbrand was next at 49. Harrison Jones shot 53 while Hannah Shasserre was next at 58. Brockton West rounded out the field at 76.