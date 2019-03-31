Playing at home, the Union golf Wildcats triumphed Wednesday in a Four Rivers Conference tri-meet.
Union shot 188 at Birch Creek Golf Club while defending league champion Pacific finished second at 200 and Sullivan shot 203.
“We have had a good start against our FRC opponents and hope to see the team do the same next week at Sullivan,” said Union Head Coach Matt Goddard.
Pacific also calls Birch Creek Golf Club home.
Freshman Garrett Klenke was the overall medalist, shooting 40 (four strokes over par) for the nine holes.
Klenke logged two birdies and two pars for his round.
Senior Jacob Towell was one stroke behind, firing 41 for the round. Towell had a birdie and three pars.
“I am really happy with how Jacob played,” Goddard said. “He pieced together his best round of the season, yet he struggled on the last hole to take a double bogey. I love that we have him and Garrett competing against one another for the medalist spot.”
Union’s other golfers were Trevor Baker (53), Devin Gaither (54) and Hunter Grafrath (55).
“I think most of all the players had a decent day with a few bad holes mixed in,” Goddard said. “As long as they try to eliminate those couple blow-up holes, their scores will drop significantly.”
Pacific’s top golfer was sophomore Jared Hootman, who shot 43 for the day. He recorded three pars.
Pacific’s other golfers were Gage Crowell (48), Gavin Bukowsky (52), Jay Anding (57) and Devin Casey (57).
Jordan Woodcock led Sullivan with a round of 48. Kaleb White was one stroke behind at 49.
Other Sullivan golfers were Jacob Andreasson (52), Tanner Jackson (54) and Charlie Lohden (69).