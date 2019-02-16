Thanks to a win in Friday night’s showdown in Sullivan, the Union basketball Wildcats control their own destiny in the Four Rivers Conference.
Union defeated the Eagles, 52-48, in a showdown of teams which went into the game unbeaten in FRC play.
“It was a great atmosphere and a hard-fought game by both teams,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “ I was really proud of our kids for how they answered several times to keep the lead in the fourth quarter. One time, we responded with patience and post touches and were rewarded by a layup at the rim. The second time, I thought we showed great focus and urgency for three defensive possessions in a row with a two-point lead and were able to get three straight stops. Overall, I felt like our kids showed great toughness.”
Union (13-7, 5-0) has two more home games in the conference. The Wildcats host Hermann Tuesday and St. Clair Friday to close out league play.
Sullivan (16-5, 3-1) has a more extensive remaining run. The Eagles play at Sullivan Tuesday before going to New Haven Friday and Owensville next Tuesday to close conference action.
In Friday’s game, the teams were tied after one quarter, 17-17. Union took a 35-28 lead at the half, but Sullivan fought back. It was 46-36 through three quarters and Sullivan tied it in the final quarter.
Union was able to rebuild the lead and hold on at the end.
“Sullivan is so tough to guard because of their ability to shoot the ball,” Simmons said. “They had other guys really step up and hit shots as well which made for a great conference battle between two undefeated teams. To go to their place and win like we did showed a lot of toughness.”
Kale Crawford led the Wildcats with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Trevor Kelly netted 12 points with three assists and three rebounds.
“Even though Trev only scored 12 points, he really controlled the game really well offensively and defensively,” Simmons said. “He is our leading scorer but most people don’t recognize that he also guards the other team’s best player. Tonight, he chased (Cody) McKinney around for 32 minutes and made every touch incredibly difficult.”
Wil Strubberg came within a point of a double-double with nine points to go with 17 rebounds, three blocked shots and an assist.
“Our bigs were tremendous and dominated the paint and glass all night,” Simmons said. “We were able to outrebound Sullivan by 16 and that was in large part to Kale, Wil and JT. Wil and Kale played as well as you can as a tandem in the paint. Their interior passing really made Sullivan pay all night and both of them were very efficient. They did such a great job of keeping them to one shot only all night. It was a complete team effort.”
Peyton Burke also closed with nine points, all on three-point baskets. Union hit seven three-point shots in the game. He added one rebound.
Jacob Towell netted eight points with a pair of three-point baskets. He was 2-2 from the free-throw line. Union went 5-6 from the stripe in the game. Towell also pulled down seven rebounds with four assists and three blocked shots.
“JT and Peyton played great defense and hit big shots,” Simmons said. “They were efficient and took advantage of opportunities. (Landon) Hoffman did a really good job of guarding JT and not letting him get open shots so JT had to be efficient. He really impacted the game with his defensive communication and his rebounding.”
Chase Mehler added an assist.
“Our bench was tuned in and ready no matter the situation,” Simmons said. “Everybody on the floor showed great poise and communication throughout. I was very proud of our team. That’s a tough place to win against a very good team.”
Sullivan tried to play the game from a distance, attempting 35 three-point shots and hitting 11 of them. Five different Sullivan players hit three-point shots.
McKinney led the Eagles with 18 points while hitting four three-point baskets. He was 2-4 from the free-throw line and Sullivan went 3-8 from the stripe in the game.
McKinney also had three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Hoffman netted nine points with one rebound. His scoring all came from beyond the arc.
Carter Adams posted eight points with two rebounds and two steals.
Austin Frye scored six points with two assists and a steal.
Cameron Cunningham scored three points and added four rebounds and two assists.
Austin Lewis and Jacob Rohrer each had two points. Lewis also had one assist, one rebound and one steal. Rohrer pulled down nine rebounds with two assists and two steals.
Union improved to 14-7 overall with a 61-48 nonconference win over De Soto. Additional details were not available at deadline.