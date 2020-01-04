The new year started for the Union Lady ’Cats basketball team the same way 2019 ended, in the win column.
Union (6-0) remained unbeaten Thursday, winning in the first round of the Lutheran South Tournament against the St. Louis Homeschool Lady Blue Knights, 68-20.
No team has been able to stay within 30 points of Union through the first six games of the season.
The Lady ’Cats took a 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and remained ahead, 32-8, at halftime.
Union came out of the locker room at halftime with an even stronger third quarter, outscoring the Lady Knights, 26-9. That sent Union into the final period with a 58-17 advantage.
“We started off a bit sluggish, but then got going there and got to play some people today, so that was a good thing,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We got Megan (Siedhoff) back and that was her first game in a while, so it was good to get her some minutes.”
Julia Overstreet led Union with 19 points.
Emily Gaebe notched 16 points. Siedhoff scored 14.
Reagan Rapert added 10 points and added 11 assists for a double-double.
Jessi Clark netted five points and Emma Rinne scored four.
Clark led in rebounds with eight.
Overstreet grabbed five rebounds, Rapert four, Rinne three and Gaebe two. Eagan and Siedhoff both made one rebound.
Clark and Siedhoff made three assists each. Gaebe and Rinne both dished out two assists. Destiny Boehm made one assist.
Gaebe came away with five steals. Clark stole four. Overstreet and Rapert each had three steals. Rinne and Siedhoff both stole two and Boehm and Eagan each stole one.
“We’ve still got to do a better job rebounding,” Coach Rapert said. “That’s still a focus of ours and we’ve got to improve on that for sure, especially against the teams that we’re getting ready to play. They’ve got some size and we’ve got to do a better job of not letting them have second or third shots.”
Union advanced to play Ft. Zumwalt West in the semifinals Friday afternoon. The final round of play was scheduled for Saturday with the third-place game at 1:15 p.m. and the championship game at 3 p.m.