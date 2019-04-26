Hailey Cloud's free kick goal from about 32 yards out with 17:35 to play in the first half lifted the host Union Lady 'Cats to the Blue Cat Cup title Friday at Stierberger Stadium.
Union, the top seed, edged Ladue to repeat as event champion. Hannah Olive recorded the shutout for Union.
The Lady 'Cats improved to 19-1 on the season with the win.
In the third-place game, Washington defeated Borgia, 4-1.
Rebekah Lewis scored 1:27 into the game for the Lady Jays, who also received goals from Jena Monehan, Sarah Becszlko and Jessie Donnelly.
Borgia received a free kick goal from Hannah Overman with just over 12 minutes to play.
The consolation game between Pacific and O'Fallon Christian did not take place after O'Fallon Christian cited injuries and conflicts in postponing the game. Pacific hopes to reschedule it.
Coverage of the final round will appear in the Wednesday Missourian.